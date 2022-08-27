Shia LaBeouf denies Olivia Wilde and says she left the film of her own volition Rolling Stone

After the director told Variety that she had to “fire” the actor from the production, Shia LaBeouf denied what happened and gave another version. Understand

Last Wednesday, the 24th, Olivia Wilde revealed to the Variety who would have fired Shia LaBeouf from your newest movie, Do not worry, dear. This Friday, the 26th, then, the actor denied the director’s version, stating that he left the production of his own volition.

It all started with the release of this week’s cover of variety, with Olivia Wilde. In the report, the artist talked about her new film and also commented on why she decided to leave Shia LaBeouf of the production – the actor would even be the protagonist of the feature and, when he was supposedly fired, Harry Stylesthe boyfriend of oliviatook on the role.

Stating that his job has always been to “create a safe and trustworthy environment”, olivia stated that he had to “fire” Shia production because the actor’s process “was not consistent with the ethos I demand in my productions”.

Contrary to what the director said, however, Shia LaBeouf contacted the Variety and commented on what happened – even after his team stated that the actor would not take a stand when the vehicle gave him the opportunity, before the cover was published. In emails sent to the magazine, then, LaBeouf stated that he walked out of the film on his own.

In messages sent to Variety last Thursday, the 25th, the actor stated that he abandoned the main role in Do not worry, dear on August 17, 2020, “due to lack of rehearsal time”. On email, LaBeouf still attached messages that he would have sent to his own olivia after the report was published this week.

You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I stopped your movie because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.” LaBeoufin the email sent to the director.

Various sources heard by the Variety confirmed the version of olivia, stating that, in fact, the actor would have been fired for his way of acting. Even so, LaBeouf sent to the vehicle some screenshots of his conversations with the director, of messages in which he himself stated that he would leave the project.

Also according to the actor, he and olivia met on August 16, 2020, precisely to discuss his departure from the film. The next day, LaBeouf would have given up the role. On August 19 of that year, however, the director would have sent a video to the actor, asking him not to give up on the project — the images were also sent to the Variety.

I feel like I’m not ready to give it up yet. You know, I think this might be something of a wake-up call for Miss Flo [Florence Pugh, protagonista]and I want to know if you’re willing to try that with me, with us.” oliviain the video sent by LaBeouf.

“If she [Florence] really commit, if she really puts her mind and heart into this moment and if you can make amends — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you can do that, what do you think? There is hope? Will you let me know?”, she finished. oliviastill in the video.

After the new facts disclosed by the Varietythe vehicle contacted representatives of Olivia Wilde and with spokespersons from Warner Bros. — studio responsible for Do not worry, dear — and both teams said they would not comment on the case.