Smart ring monitors stress level and suggests relaxation exercises – Small Business Big Business

THE startup Happy Health, newly capitalized with $60 million, is investing in the development of a “smart” mood ring. Instead of the traditional models with color-changing stones, the Happy Ring has a custom electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, which promises to monitor changing levels of stress of users in real time.

Smart ring promotes monitoring users’ emotional state (Photo: Playback/Instagram @happyring)

In practice, the wearable (“wearable technology”) detects when the activity of the sympathetic nervous system – responsible for fight-or-flight responses – begins to increase.

“As we start having difficult thoughts or feeling strong emotions, our brain responds to help us respond to these stimuli,” says Dustin Freckleton, MD and CEO of Happy Health, to The Verge.

According to the executive, the EDA sensors can measure the electrical changes that occur in the hand in response to the small amounts of sweat produced in the palm.

In addition to the sensor, an algorithm is used to map this information, which, according to the developers, makes it possible to identify the emotional state.

“We talk about your mood continually so you understand when you’re calm, alert or tense,” says Sean Rad, founder of Happy Health – and Tinder. “We took all this data and customized exercises for you that are scientifically proven to help manage your stress and improve your mood and overall well-being.”

Users can follow exercise suggestions on their cell phones, which include activities such as breathing work, meditation and a journal based on cognitive-behavioral therapy. Exercises can be completed in the app and are tracked simultaneously by the ring itself as people complete them.

According to the company, the equipment also tracks sleep and general body activity. Battery life is up to three days of operation. The startup also clarifies that although it is “designed to clinical standards”, the product is a wellness gadget and is not intended to diagnose mental conditions.

Currently, the company has a waiting list and the device will be shipped on a first-come, first-served basis. Like competitors, the equipment will be sold in a subscription model that can be monthly ($30), one year (12x of $24) or two years (24x of $20).

