Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 has leaked specs highlighting 2.2GHz clock and 4nm lithography

According to Evan Blass, an informant known for getting his predictions right, the company will launch the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (SM6450) in the coming months, the entry-level version that should succeed the Snapdragon 695, a processor that is present in models such as the Motorola Moto G82 5G , POCO X4 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno 8 Lite, for example.

Qualcomm made official last year two mid-range and high-end chipsets to power smartphones launched this year, being the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, respectively. However, the North American manufacturer kept an empty space in the entry segment, a category that should be updated this semester.

As the publication highlights, the SM6450 model will use a Qualcomm Kyro CPU with a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz and support for up to 12 GB of RAM memory (LPDDR5) at 2750 MHz, also including a modem with compatibility to the fifth generation of mobile networks ( 5G) via the Snapdragon X62 baseband.

In addition to 5G, the new generation of the company’s affordable chipset should also support Wi-Fi 6E through the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 platform, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, a version that features LE Power Control (LEPC) technology, optimizing energy consumption by through dynamic adjustment of power between two devices.

Other highlights of the SD 6 Gen 1 is support for screens with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, FHD+ image resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and three rear cameras with a primary sensor of up to 48 MP. These configurations are consistent with intermediate cell phones, but this SoC will be aimed at affordable devices