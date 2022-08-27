Suspension of Henrique Dourado is the biggest punishment in Chinese football history | international football

The biggest punishment so far had come in 2017, when Qin Sheng, from Shanghai Shenhua, stomped on Belgian midfielder Witsel and was suspended for six months.

Henrique Dourado is suspended for one year in China after bumping into a referee

Henrique Dourado and Henan Songshan have yet to comment on the matter. But, according to the Chinese portal Sina.com, the club, which expected a heavy punishment but not so long, would already be resigned to the punishment and are even looking for a new striker. with just under a week to go until the end of the transfer window.

Also according to the Chinese vehicle, the former Flamengo, Fluminense and Palmeiras player did not train on Monday after the incident and would have recognized the mistake, but like the club’s directors, he did not expect such a severe hook (in addition to the suspension, he will have to pay a fine of R$ 148 thousand).

With a contract until the end of 2023, Dourado is already negotiating a possible departure from the club.

The Chinese Football Federation has not yet communicated the punishment to the CBF or FIFA. In this way, Dourado, at first, could work in another country. However, according to the Sina.com portal, the federation may not issue the international release certificate and thus stop any transfer possibility and maintain the punishment.

“We hope that all parties can jointly protect the order of competition and the development environment of football,” the federation said in announcing the punishment.

The move came in the 16th minute of the first half of the duel between Henan Songshan and Wuhan Yangtze River on Sunday. When returning to help the defense, Henrique Dourado, who turns 33 in September, bumped into the referee, who fell rolling to the ground.

Henrique Dourado hits a judge in China