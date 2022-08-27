Swiss goalkeeper Sommer holds Bayern back against Borussia in the Bundesliga | german football

Bayern Munich stumbled this Saturday in the Bundesliga. Even playing at home and giving more than 30 shots, the Bavarian team did not go beyond a 1-1 draw with Borussia M’gladbach. Marcus Thuram took notes for the visitors, which featured superb performance by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommerwhile Sané avoided the worst for the hosts.

Despite the result, Bayern remains in the lead of the Bundesliga, with ten points. Borussia are in sixth place, with eight.

+ See the updated Bundesliga standings

1 of 3 Swiss Sommer made great saves for Borussia M’Gladbach in the duel against Bayern Munich – Photo: REUTERS Swiss Sommer made great saves for Borussia M’Gladbach in the duel against Bayern Munich – Photo: REUTERS

Mané has two goals disallowed

Bayern pressured from the first minutes, not letting the opponent play. At 33, after assistance from Thomas Müller, Mané even opened the scoring. But the goal was disallowed due to an irregularity in the play. Five minutes later, the Senegalese scored again. But again, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

And to make matters worse, at 42, in Borussia’s first arrival, French striker Marcus Thuram took advantage of a failure by compatriot Upamecano and opened the scoring at the Allianz Arena.

2 of 3 Jules Nagelsmann, Bayern coach, looking unfriendly — Photo: AFP Jules Nagelsmann, Bayern coach, with a face of few friends (Photo: AFP)

In the second half, Bayern, who took 11 shots against only one of Borussia in the first half, went up in search of an equalizer, while the visitors defended with a lot of courage and will.

And also with excellent performance by the goalkeeper Sommer, who will face Brazil in the World Cup for Switzerland. In all, the 33-year-old archer made 19 saves in the match.

Borussia is the thorn in Bayern’s side

However, as the old saying goes, soft water on hard stone… In the 38th minute, after a pass by the young forward Musiala, Sané hit a plate in the corner with no chance for Sommer and tied the game.

Bayern continued to crush the Foals in the final minutes, reaching 35 shots in the match. An unexpected draw, or not so much, after all, Borussia M’Gladbach can be considered the real thorn in Bayern’s side. A classic rival of the Bavarians in the 70s, the North Rhine-Westphalia team drew two and won five of the last ten duels.

“You always get a draw with Bayern,” teased the club on social media.

Bayern return to the field next Wednesday to face Viktoria Koln in the first stage of the German Cup. For the Bundesliga, young coach Jules Nagelsmann’s team visits the surprising Union Berlin on September 3.

The team from the German capital massacred the traditional and recently promoted Schalke 04 also this Saturday: 6 to 1. And the detail is that the rout was at Azuis Reais’ home. Union is the runner-up with ten points (but worse balance than Bayern).

+ Freiburg beats Bochum for the German Championship