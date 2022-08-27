Textor is ‘on’! Botafogo announces another signing for the season

Alvinegro fights against relegation in the Brazilian Championship, in the first year under the management of the American John Textor.

At the beginning of the year, the American John Textor bought 90% of the SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) from Botafogo, investing a lot of money in hiring. There were more than 20 this season, some of them coming from big clubs in Europe. This Friday (26), it was Glorioso’s turn to announce the purchase of another player in the current season.

It is the striker Jeffinho, 22 years old. Botafogo paid around R$1.5 million for 60% of the player’s economic rights, which was on loan from Resende. The new contract lasts for three years and can be extended for another one, if both parties are satisfied. Jeffinho will also have a salary appreciation.

He debuted in the big comeback against Internacional in June, in Beira-Rio, and was not used by coach Luís Castro in just one match. In recent games, the Portuguese played a midfield with Carlos Eduardo, Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes, with Jeffinho, Victor Sá and Júnior Santos ahead.

Botafogo has an important classic this weekend

In 14th place in the Brazilian Championship, Botafogo faces Flamengo next Sunday (28), at Nilton Santos, at 18:00 (Brasília time). Glorioso comes from three draws in the competition, being four points ahead of the relegation zone.