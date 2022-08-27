The disaster that polluted the waters of ‘the most beautiful beach in Mexico’

Juan Francisco Alonso

Credit, Courtesy of the Government of Baja California Sur photo caption, The fire of a ship, which should not have been in the region, caused a fuel leak in an area classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO

Mexicans are witnessing a disaster that hits one of their natural treasures, Balandra beach, considered the “most beautiful” in the country.

The beach was closed due to a fuel leak caused by the fire of a pleasure boat that, according to national legislation, could not be there.

The authorities have sent dozens of officials to try to clean up the site, which since 2012 has not only held the title of “area of ​​protection for flora and fauna”, but also a World Heritage Site granted by Unesco (United Nations Educational and Cultural Organization). .

The incident worries the inhabitants of the state of Baja California del Sur – located on the Baja California Peninsula, in the northwest of the country – for whom the thousands of tourists who, year after year, arrive attracted by the famous turquoise waters of the beaches represent an important source of income.

no victims

The spill that dyed the blue waters and white sands of at least three beaches in Balandra Park black occurred on Saturday night (20/8), when a boat identified as Fortius caught fire.

Eight tourists traveling on the vessel and four crew members were rescued unharmed, local media reported.

The causes of the accident remain unknown. However, the fact that the yacht, over 24 meters long and almost 6 meters wide, sank with diesel in its tanks, raises fears that the spill will continue.

“The sunken vessel must also be rescued, so as not to contaminate it further, although the Navy has already made a containment so that [a mancha de combustível] don’t keep spreading,” said Baja California del Sur governor Víctor Castro Cosío after the incident.

In a first statement, the authorities of the Balandra Protected Natural Area, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for Environmental Protection (Profepa), the Port Authority and the Secretary of the Navy admitted that the amount of spilled fuel was “considerable”.

contradictory assessments

Days after the spill, authorities did not provide information on the extent of the affected area or when cleanup work could be completed and whether this important tourist center could be reopened.

Credit, Courtesy of the Government of Baja California Sur photo caption, Dozens of people participate in the cleaning work on the beaches of Parque Balandra, which the authorities did not say when they will end.

Despite all this, there are those who positively evaluate the performance of government authorities.

“All the authorities acted correctly in a timely manner,” assured Alberto Guillén, from the Citizen Observers Network, one of the first civil groups to attend the scene and help evacuate tourists.

Guillén, who is a marine biologist, estimates that in a few days the cleaning of surface residues will be completed. However, he clarified that this will not imply the reopening of Balandra.

“We must assess the impact on the seabed”, he says, adding that on Wednesday (24/8) divers from the Autonomous University of Baja California carried out a foray into the seabed to determine the magnitude of the damage caused by the spilled fuel. .

More critically, Miguel Rivas, director of marine sanctuaries for the organization Oceana, considered that the accident reveals that environmental legislation is a “dead letter”.

“The Protected Area regulations do not allow the presence of motor boats in the area, but this vessel was there and, incidentally, it was at a time when visitors are not allowed,” he explained to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service.

The Balandra Flora and Fauna Protection Area Management Program for the Protected Natural Area, launched in October 2015, prohibits the “use of motor vehicles” in the area.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Balandra is considered the ‘most beautiful beach in Mexico’ for its turquoise waters and white sands, but it is also a haven for a huge diversity of flora and fauna.

Rivas also described as “regrettable” the statements made by Governor Castro Cosío, who tried to exonerate the owners of the vessel.

“This type of event cannot be predicted, it was a fire on a boat. I think the whole community understands that it was an accident. It could have happened to a car in the city and spilled gasoline. said the governor.

“What happened proves that our regulation is very good on paper, but that in practice it is not complied with. The lack of surveillance and inspection has allowed this situation”, says the activist.

prevent new spills

If they differ on other issues, the activists agreed, however, that punishments should be imposed on the owners of the damaged yacht.

“Exemplary fines should be imposed on ship owners to repair the damage and prevent this type of situation from happening in the future,” says Rivas.

Similar demands were also heard in Congress. Deputy Eduardo Van Wormer Castro demanded the full weight of the law for those responsible for the disaster and for the reorganization of the area, the newspaper El Independiente reported.

Balandra is not only economically important for its tourist value, but is also of great environmental importance. The reason? It is a sanctuary for whales, dolphins and other marine species, and contains three of Mexico’s four types of mangroves.