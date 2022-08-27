The Pope to the altar boys of France: serving the Church is a beautiful adventure

More than two thousand altar boys arrived in Rome for their great pilgrimage, accompanied by priests and bishops. An occasion for Francis to exalt his experience of service and to recognize in them “apostles”, witnesses for his contemporaries. The Pope invited them to follow their dreams, even if they consist of the “call” of the Lord.

Gabriella Ceraso/Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Postponed twice because of Covid, the pilgrimage to Rome of more than 2,000 French altar boys finally takes place. They were received by Pope Francis, this Friday (26/08), in the Paul VI Room, in the Vatican, and the Pontiff stopped with them on the theme that guides them in this experience, in the “footprints of the many witnesses of Christ who , over the centuries, came to Rome to be regenerated in the faith”. “A meeting of sharing, prayer and relaxation”, Francis recalled, “with the motto “Come, serve and go!”, “beautiful and expressive”.

The calling in the Church

“Come”: the Lord calls him. Thus, the Pope begins his reflection on the call of young people within the Church and on their place and witness, encouraging them in their choice:

You have chosen to be ministers at the altar, and I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the efforts, and sometimes the sacrifices, that you make to dedicate yourself to this commitment of altar boys, while many of your friends prefer to sleep on Sunday mornings, or play sports. You can’t imagine how much you can be a role model, a point of reference for many young people your age. You can really be proud of what you do. Do not be ashamed to serve the Altar, even if you are alone, even if you are growing. It is an honor to serve Jesus when He gives His life for us in the Eucharist.

Go and serve the brothers to spread the love of Jesus

The service is, therefore, “concrete witness to the Gospel” and it is an “apostolate” that attracts, in the words of the Pope, altar boys aged between 10 and 18 who come from different dioceses in France. “But serving Mass requires a follow-up: ‘Serve and go’!”

You know that Jesus is present in the people of the brothers we meet. After serving Jesus at Mass, he sends you to serve him in the people you meet during the day, especially if they are poor and disadvantaged, because he is especially united with them. Perhaps you have friends who live in difficult neighborhoods or who go through great suffering, even addictions; perhaps they know young people who are uprooted, migrants or refugees. I ask you to welcome them generously, to take them out of solitude and to make friends with them.

Proximity and not virtual relationships that separate from reality

Courage, spontaneity and enthusiasm are the instruments with which the Pope invites these young people to conquer others, to spread love, forgiveness, the closeness of Jesus to each one. “I insist on this, closeness: closeness to each other, closeness to your family members, closeness to other young people”, so as not to fall into ‘egoism’ or ‘restricted groups’:

Avoid falling into the temptation of turning in on yourself, of selfishness, of closing yourself off in your world, in restricted groups, in virtual social networks. It is better to prefer real friendships, not virtual ones, which are illusory and imprison you, separating you from reality.

Today’s risk: not having roots

Another aspect that Francis suggests to the altar boys is the relationship with the elderly, with grandparents. “For those who are lucky enough to have a grandfather and grandmother, it is precious to take advantage of their presence, their advice and their experiences. Often they are the ones who accompany you to Mass and talk to you about God. The elderly are a necessary resource for your maturity human”, the Pope told the ministers.

Today, there is a risk of not knowing where it comes from, of losing one’s roots, losing one’s orientation. Tell me, how do you think about building your future, planning your life, if you don’t have strong roots that help you to stay on your feet and grounded? It’s easy to “fly away” when you have nowhere to stay, nowhere to settle. Look for your roots, learn to know and love your culture, your history, to actually dialogue with those who are different from you, being proud of what you are and respecting what others are.

Build solid foundations for a life that “grows in Christ”: this is the right age, the Pope explained to the ministers, inviting them to look into their hearts. “Don’t give up on dreams and don’t be afraid to answer the Lord’s call if the Altar service awakens you”:

Do not be afraid! Feed that call into your heart, and one day, have the courage to talk about it with someone you trust. How beautiful it is to see young people generously committed to the Kingdom of God, at the service of the Church! It’s a beautiful adventure!

That is why the entrustment to Mary who, since she was a girl, had dreams and projects, but “to the call of God, she made herself a servant with her generous, fruitful and joyful ‘yes'”, the Pope concluded.