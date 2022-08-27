These jobs can pay up to BRL 30,000 a month very soon

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Metaverse has increasingly gained space in society, although many people still do not know what the term means and what it offers. Gradually, discussions on the subject are no longer found only on social networks and forums, reaching more people and providing more jobs.

Inside the Metaverse, which integrates the two worlds, people have the possibility to interact, study, work and conquer a social life through the use of their avatars. Therefore, the trend is that new career opportunities begin to emerge.

In short, the promise of the Metaverse is to bring together the real and virtual worlds. This concept is not far from reality and is already giving space for some professionals to gain prominence.

According to experts, there are not many workers in the technology area in Brazil and companies often have difficulty finding qualified professionals in the sector. This may even be the reason for the remuneration of these workers to exceed R$ 10 thousand.

Regarding the Metaverse, there are professions that can have a monthly salary of up to R$ 30 thousand. So, check out some of them below and what their responsibilities are.

hardware builder

The hardware builder is responsible for the development of the worlds, parks, companies, in addition to all other locations. He develops sensors, gloves, cameras, headsets and virtual (VR) glasses used by people for greater immersion in the metaverse.

Digital Manager specialized in Metaverse

The Digital Manager is very important for the process of implementing the new universe in companies. Therefore, this professional can act in different ways, such as:

independent consultants

Employees of large companies

Startup creators specializing in metaverse

Metaverse Cybersecurity Specialist

Professional responsible for preventing online attacks, data theft, hackers and technological scams. He must know how the development of secure technologies and ecosystem works, as well as understand the functionalities of the metaverse and the security system.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com