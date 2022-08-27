Three shirts, 18 goals and no injuries: Róger Guedes completes one year at Corinthians | Corinthians

On August 27, 2021, after a long soap opera, the Parque São Jorge siren sounded for Róger Guedes, who was welcomed with a party as a reinforcement of Corinthians. It was the beginning of a story that is still being written, but it already has remarkable chapters.

In the media, the striker made a point of distinguishing himself since his arrival, when he took on the unusual number 123. Since then, he has already used two other different shirts: 9 and 10. The latter was desired by him from the beginning, but only became available after William left two weeks ago.

Right away Guedes also wanted to show another side: the goalscorer. In his debut, against Juventude, he scored in a free-kick the first of his 18 goals for Corinthians – 11 of them were scored in 2022, a number that places the striker as team’s top scorer for the season.

Some of these goals had a special flavor for the player and the Fiel fans, such as the two scored against rivals Palmeiras last year, the hat-trick against Avaí, in April, and the goal against Ceará, elected the most beautiful first round of the Brasileirão-2022. Watch below:

Free of injuries, the striker managed to escape the fate that hit other popular Corinthians reinforcements in recent times, such as Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian, Maycon and Paulinho, who missed the team at important moments. Throughout that year, Róger Guedes played 67 matches.

He was only spared against Portuguesa-RJ, for the Copa do Brasil, when he was not listed to take care of pain in his left knee.

The turmoil phase, however, seems to be behind us. The number 10 started the team’s last four games and was decisive on Wednesday, when he scored the equalizer for Corinthians in 2-2 with Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil. It was the first one made by him in knockout games for Timão.

Sporting de Portugal expressed interest in Róger Guedes and signaled with an offer of 8 million euros, around R$40 million at the current price. However, Corinthians does not want to negotiate the player, who has a contract until August 2025.

Timão owns 40% of the athlete’s economic rights, according to the financial statement.

The next appointment of Róger and Corinthians is on Monday, against Bragantino, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

