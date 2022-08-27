TIM Live announces plans with 1 Gb/s speeds and HBO Max included

If you are a fiber optic broadband user TIM, this news may interest you. This week the plans TIM Live underwent a reformulation. The Italy-based operator included a plane with speed of 1 Gb/s and replaced the signature of Netflix fur HBO Max on the most expensive plane. In addition, customers have other services included in the plans. Check the details in the next paragraphs.

Before this reformulation, TIM Live’s broadband plans included access to Netflix. But now the streaming service pioneer in Brazil was replaced by HBO Max in plans of 500 Mb/s and 1 Gb/s. It is worth mentioning, however, that the operator also offers these plans without HBO Max, which results in a small drop in the monthly fee.

Another video streaming service that is included in some plans is Paramount+. Separately, it costs R$ 19.99 per month. And for music fans, some TIM Live plans include access to Deezer Premium. If subscribed separately, it costs R$19.90 per month. See the detailed plans in the table below:

download speed upload speed Services included Price 70 Mb/s 35 Mb/s audiobooks TIM Virtual Banking TIM Games Club BRL 89.50 300 Mb/s 150 Mb/s Babbel audiobooks TIM Virtual Banking TIM Digital Security BRL 98.50 500 Mb/s 250 Mb/s Paramount+ audiobooks TIM Banca Virtual TIM Digital Security BRL 107.50 500 Mb/s 250 Mb/s HBO Max Deezer Paramount+ audiobooks TIM Virtual Banking BRL 134.50 1 Gb/s 500 Mb/s Paramount+ Band Sports Band News audiobooks TIM Virtual Banking TIM Digital Security BRL 179.99 1 Gb/s 500 Mb/s HBO Max Deezer Paramount+ Band Sports Band News audiobooks TIM Virtual Banking TIM Games Club TIM Digital Security BRL 198.99

It is worth mentioning that the prices listed above are valid only in the automatic debit. If you choose to pay by boleto, the values ​​will be more expensive.

Other points that should be mentioned is that TIM Live does not charge any service installation or activation fee. And if you are a customer of any TIM Black or TIM Controle plan, by subscribing to TIM Live you earn more 4 GB bonus on your mobile internet franchise. Another detail is that customers on the 1 Gb/s plan receive a modem already compatible with Wi-Fi 6. This is the fastest wireless network standard today.

TIM Live with or without HBO Max?

As you can see in the table above, prices for 500 Mb/s and 1 Gb/s plans change whether or not HBO Mac access is included. For the 500 Mb/s plan, the difference is R$ 27. For the 1 Gb/s plan, the difference is a little lower, only R$ 19.

However, if we compare with the price of subscription to HBO Max, we will see that it doesn’t matter if you subscribe to TIM Live with or without access to streaming. The monthly subscription costs R$ 27.90 in the Multiscreen plan. It’s only 90 cents more expensive than TIM Live’s 500 Mb/s plan with HBO Max.

What about the annual plan? To subscribe to the annual HBO Max package, the user pays BRL 239.90. This is equivalent to R$ 19.90 per month. Equivalent to subscribing to the 1 Gb/s plan with access to TIM Live’s HBO Max.

The best of all worlds, in terms of economy, is to subscribe to the 500 Mb/s plan without HBO Max. Then you subscribe to the annual plan from the outside.