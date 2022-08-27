Twilight: The Shocking Story of the Actor Who Played Jasper — From Music Career to Airplane Crash Survival

He was one of the most memorable characters in the saga starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

The Twilight saga made its cast some of the most popular actors of the early 2000s. The franchise, which adapted novels written by Stephenie Meyer, starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as leads. The first, nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Lady Di in Spencer, brought the human Bella Swan to life. Pattinson, the unforgettable Edward, became the new Dark Knight in The Batman.

But, these two weren’t the only ones who became extremely well-known among the public: Ashley Greene, Taylor Lautner, Nikki Reed… Of all of them, let’s talk about Jackson Rathbone, who gave life to the vampire Jasper Hale in Twilight, switched to music and survived a plane crash.

Born Monroe Jackson Rathbone V on December 14, 1984 in Singapore, the actor is the son of American parents and has three sisters. His great-grandfather was chairman of the oil company Standard Oil — later Exxon — and his father continued the family business, which had Rathbone living in places like Norway and Indonesia before settling in Texas.

After finishing high school and being rejected by the Royal Conservatory of Scotland, he decided to move to Los Angeles to find work as an actor. He later added credits to his filmography with a small role in The OC and other more important fictions. Beautiful People and Criminal Minds.

TWILIGHT SAGA: JASPER HALE



Disclosure/Summit Entertainment Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale in Twilight.



The big work of his career came in 2008, when he joined the Twilight Saga in the role of Jasper Hale. In the story created by Meyer, he is a member of the Cullen clan, adopted son of Carlisle (Peter Facinelli) and Esme (Elizabeth Reaser) and partner of Alice (Ashley Greene). He was born in 1844, was a soldier in the Confederate States Army in the Civil War, and turned into a vampire at age 19. His power is to manipulate the emotions of the people around him.

Jackson Rathbone played Jasper in all parts of the saga Twilight and, after the premiere of the third installment, he played Sokka in The Last Airbender (2010), directed by M. Night Shyamalan. In 2008, to coincide with the launch of TwilightRathbone formed the musical group 100 Monkeys. The actor plays guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, mandolin, trumpet, harmonica and sings. The group, however, disintegrated in 2012. After the phenomenon TwilightJackson Rathbone continued his acting career by participating in little-known series and films.

AN AIRPLANE ACCIDENT

In 2013, he married his girlfriend Sheila Hafsadi and the two share three children. Nikki Reed, who played Rosalie Hale in the saga Twilight, is the godmother of her eldest son. One of the most difficult moments in her life came in 2014, when Rathbone and her family were aboard a plane bound for Austin, Texas.

During the voyage, one of the engines exploded and the cabin was filled with smoke. The plane had to make an emergency landing and there were only four injured. The actor recounted the terrifying experience through a series of tweets. “We were on JetBlue Flight 1416 to Austin. The right engine blew and the cabin filled with smoke. The oxygen masks didn’t deploy, but the brave flight attendants came and manually activated them. It was difficult, the plane was rocking. ” Rathbone said after making an emergency landing in Long Beach, where the plane took off.

I recited the Our Father while holding my son and my wife in my hands. The pilot announced over the loudspeaker system that we had lost the right engine. We were told to get ready as we flew sharply towards the ground. Guided by our pilot, and I think our guardian angels, we landed safely.

“I couldn’t stop kissing my family and thanking my God. I grabbed my son and jumped down the ramp, my wife followed. We left all our personal belongings on board. Who cares. We were alive. We are safe. I am grateful,” she concluded.