About 200 paratroopers died in an attack carried out by Ukrainian troops on a site used as a Russian military base in the city of Kadiivka, the head of the military administration of the Lugansk region, Serhiy Haidai, announced on Friday.

In a message carried on Telegram, which was published by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, Haidai explained that the Ukrainian armed forces “blew up” the Donbass hotel, located in Kadiivka, where the Russians had been based since 2014.

“200 Russian paratroopers were eliminated. And it will continue,” said the head of military administration, who did not say when the attack took place.





Previously, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had reported the number of 46,250 casualties among Russian troops since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, 400 of them in the last 24 hours.

In addition, since then, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 1,936 tanks, 4,251 armored fighting vehicles, 1,040 artillery systems, 272 multiple rocket launch systems and 148 air defense systems, according to data published on Facebook.

Russian troops still lost 234 planes, 202 helicopters, 834 operational tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 196 cruise missiles, 15 ships, 3,162 vehicles and tank trucks, and 99 special equipment.



