Ukraine nuclear plant shutdown raises tensions in Europe

(credit: Maxar Technologies/AFP – 8/19/2022)

Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, reported that Zaporizhzhia — Europe’s largest nuclear power plant — was completely disconnected from the country’s electricity grid. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the incident, which increases the risk of the two reactors in operation overheating and radiation leakage. “The two reactors in operation at the plant were disconnected from the grid. As a result, the actions of the attacker caused the total disconnection (of the Zaporizhzhia plant) from the electricity grid, for the first time in history”, announced Energoatom. Under bombardment in recent days, the facility, located in southeastern Ukraine, has suffered an exodus of employees for fear of the explosions. Also according to the operator, fires caused by missile and rocket fire forced the disconnection on two occasions, after affecting the fourth and final connection between the reactors. THE

Local governor Yevgeny Balitsky, appointed by Moscow, which occupies the region, blamed the Ukrainian army for the attacks on the plant, under occupation by Russian forces since early March.

“The temporary disconnection of Zaporizhzohia from the grid is a worrying development. As with all atomic power plants, the nuclear material in the Zaporizhzhia reactors and spent fuel cooling pools is so radioactive that it generates its own heat, so it must be constantly cold,” he explained to Mail the British Ross Peel, manager of knowledge transfer and research at King’s College London and postdoctoral fellow in nuclear energy. Without cooling, the material is so hot that it can melt or catch fire. “Both scenarios could potentially cause radioactive material to escape into the environment,” he warned.

According to Peel, cooling takes place by pumping cold water through the reactor and cooling pools. “Under normal circumstances, nuclear power plants use part of the electricity generated to run the pumps. If the plant is shut down for maintenance, or due to a problem, electricity is drawn from the power lines connected to the grid. work, the final backup is done by a series of highly protected diesel generators”, he explained. “With the disconnection, Zaporizhzhia was temporarily in a situation where one of the backup options — external power — was not available. Therefore, it was necessary to resort to diesel generators. With no other alternatives to cool the plant, the chance of a disaster,” he added.

Senior Policy Director at the Center for Gun Control and Non-Proliferation (in Washington), John Erath told Mail that disconnecting power to the reactor’s cooling equipment could be a dangerous measure. “Unfortunately, we do not know exactly what is happening or what dangers really exist, as international monitors were not allowed to visit Zaporizhzhia,” he lamented. “This should be done as soon as possible so that we have a clear view of the potential risks.”

Real threat to human health

“I am deeply concerned that Zaporizhzhia is a real threat to human health. Military action around the plant makes this much more likely. I believe that no one will deliberately attack the plant in a way that causes radiation release, but accidents do happen. Missiles and artillery shells can fall in the wrong places. We saw a recent situation when a missile hit a point just 20m from a waste material storage area. It’s a very serious thing. If there was a leak of radioactivity, the threats would be difficult The risk would depend on many factors: the amount of radioactive material released; the type of mixture of radioactive elements; the ejection force of this material (how high it escapes); the influence of the weather (wind and rain) ; of the affected area and its population. Nuclear material can travel great distances, and have great effects on people, infrastructure and the environment.”

Ross Peel, Research and Knowledge Transfer Manager at King’s College London and Ph.D. in nuclear energy