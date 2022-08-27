Under 16s will have content blocked on Instagram

As with other social networks, Instagram has decided to tighten the rules for people under the age of 16. This week, the company made it clear that it will show less content to teens under the age of 16. In this case, these are sensitive materials that could cause some kind of disturbance or arouse inappropriate feelings.

See too: Understand how to find out what a person is liking on Instagram

Instagram was criticized for data leak

According to the information released, the purpose of Instagram is to give more control to users. This makes publications within the social network are less toxic for teenagers who are younger than the age mentioned above. It is worth remembering that the network already makes contact between adults and minors difficult.

In the recent past, Instagram was involved in controversies after the data leak of the company until then called Facebook (now called Meta). Some reports were leaked and showed that the social network was toxic to young people, according to internal reports.

What can change for those under 16 years of age

Under the new guidelines, the changes include a sensitive content filter for audiences under 16. Some images and photos deemed inappropriate or sensitive will appear less frequently. This also encompasses the reelsHashtags, the explore tab and all other pages on the platform.

In this way, teenagers can distance themselves from harmful publications and also from users who harm them.

What is Minority Sensitive Content?

In practice, the filtered contents will be:

Of a sexual nature;

That exhibit violence;

Materials in support of the use of narcotics;

Any topic that may be considered illegal for people under 18 in Brazil is also included in the list.

The change is already underway and will be gradually improved by the company itself.