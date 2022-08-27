unlucky? Amber Heard would have been ignored by famous friends, come to understand!

Amber Heard lost lawsuits against Johnny Depp, and seems to have also lost friendships… Check it out!

Rejected by everyone? Perhaps! Since the beginning of the controversies against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard seems to have had no luck lately. According to an article by Star Magazinethe actress did not get any support from her dearest friends in Hollywood.

Before all the storm caused by the lawsuits against the Pirates of the Caribbean star, amber used to get together and party with some of her best friends, however, a source said that everything started to change as the stars began to ignore the actress after her financial situation was affected.

Amber has reached out to her old party friends like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, hoping they’ll help her with a place to stay… She’s being snubbed and, in many cases, totally ignored.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp together in event in the year 2016 – (Getty Images)

The article also states that after the end of the trial, heard lost a lot of money and new projects, being forced to move to a smaller house. In order to pay the expenses and all compensatory and punitive damages, the actress of Aquaman sold his 6-acre home located in the California desert. The house was traded for over $1 million.

The trial, which ended in May, determined that amber was guilty of defamation, and ordered the actress to pay more than $10 million to Johnny Depp. Even so, the ex-couple’s soap opera seems to be far from a definitive end, after all, even with results in the courts, some issues continue to unfold with information that has come to light.

Jeez… What will this lead to, huh?

