US senator defends Taiwan independence – 08/26/2022 – World

Leading the fourth US delegation to visit Taiwan this month, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn met on Friday with President Tsai Ing-wen, to whom she offered support for the island to become an independent nation. The pledge symbolizes a direct challenge to China, which considers the rebel province an inalienable part of its territory.

The lawmaker, a longtime Beijing critic, sits on the Senate Armed Services and Trade committees and said Washington and Taipei share democratic values. “It is really important for freedom-loving nations to support Taiwan as they seek to preserve their independence and their freedom,” she said.

The statement, to some extent, challenges the White House’s official stance on the island. Although they are a strong supporter of Taiwan, the US does not – like most countries – recognize the province as an independent state, even though it opposes any Chinese attempt to take the territory by force.

Both the trip and the senator’s speech help to add tension to the open crisis after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in early August. The Xi Jinping regime sees the visit of American officials to Taipei as a violation of its sovereignty and often responds to what it considers provocation with military maneuvers.

Ahead of his trip, Blackburn said in a statement that Taiwan is the US’s strongest partner in the Indo-Pacific region, noting that regular visits by US officials are a longstanding policy. “I will not be intimidated by Communist China into turning away from the island.”

On Friday, after meeting with Tsai, the Republican said the island was interested in military negotiations with Washington. “They are definitely looking for more. And when it comes to FMS sales [vendas militares estrangeiras], feel that this is moving too slowly. The pace needs to pick up,” she said.

Since 2017, US presidents have approved more than $18 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, most of which went into the second half of Donald Trump’s administration. The new approvals have eased under Joe Biden amid delivery delays, supply chain bottlenecks and reports of disagreement between Washington and Taipei over what defense items the island needs.

Blackburn, who is due to stay in Taiwan until this Saturday (27), was one of the senators to express support for Pelosi’s trip in early August.

During the meeting with the American, Taiwan’s president said that recent visits by Americans are warm acts of kindness and firm demonstrations of support for the province’s determination to defend itself. On Tuesday (23), she made a similar statement, saying that Taiwan is determined to protect itself from enemies, noting that potential invaders – a thinly veiled indirect to China – will pay a “heavy price” if they launch offensives against the territory.

Biden has sought to prevent tensions between Washington and Beijing from escalating into conflict, reiterating that travel is routine. According to the White House, China uses Pelosi’s departure as a pretext to intimidate and undermine Taiwan’s resistance and warns of a possible miscalculation involving military pressure.

Beijing, for its part, accuses the US of throwing mud on China and adopting what it calls “empty rhetoric and hegemonic logic” towards the province.

On Thursday, China’s embassy in Washington spokesman Liu Pengyu vowed that Beijing would take unspecified “resolute countermeasures” in response to what he called a “provocation” by the US. “The visit once again proves that the US does not want to see stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Since Pelosi landed in the province earlier this month, China has responded with record military deployments — which have included firing 16 ballistic missiles toward Taiwan — as well as suspending diplomatic communications with the United States.