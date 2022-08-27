‘WandaVision’ Director Negotiates To Direct ‘Fantastic Four’

According to Deadline, director Matt Shakman is trying to negotiate to direct the new Marvel production: Fantastic Four. The position to direct the production had been vacant since last year, when Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Homecoming) left the project. Marvel was already looking for a “great director” for the new film, which is set to be released in 2024. For now, the production company has not yet confirmed the new director.

Matt Shakman has worked with major productions and is nominated for an Emmy for working on The Great, Everybody Hates Chris, House, Fargo, Game of Thrones and The Boys.

Fantastic Four will start a new phase of Marvel and will continue with the characters: Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and Ben Grimm. So far, the names of the actors cast have not yet been released. The premiere is scheduled for November 8, 2024.

Rumors about John Krasinski in the movie

The actor who participated in the last Dr. Weird: In the Multiverse of Madness playing Mr. Fantastic does not deny the rumors to return to work at Marvel. John said during The Tonight Show, when asked about his participation in the new film, that he is not allowed to say anything about it, reinforcing the rumors for his return to Marvel. Fans speculate that his wife, actress Emily Blunt, will also appear as Sue, the Invisible Woman.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. (F oto: Playback/Instagram)

Fantastic Four officially became part of the MCU (Marvel Universe) after an agreement between Disney and Fox so that new films could be made.

The new film, which marks the sixth phase of Marvel, will be followed by Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

There are currently 3 films: Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer (2007) and Fantastic Four (2015). All are available on the Disney+ platform.

Featured photo: Fantastic Four (2005). Reproduction/Disclosure/Marvel