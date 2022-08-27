What is Hulk’s future at Marvel? Mark Ruffalo Talks Rumors and Life After She-Hulk – Series News

The 54-year-old actor has been in the MCU since 2012 and revealed in an interview what it was like to play the “new version” of the green giant in the series.

[ESSE TEXTO CONTÉM SPOILER]

This Thursday (25), Variety interviewed actor Mark Ruffalo about his participation in the new MCU series, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. The 54-year-old actor first appeared in 2012’s The Avengers, when he took on the role following the departure of Edward Norton, who played the Hulk in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

After the low approval rating, Marvel Studios brought in Ruffalo in the role of the green giant who fought alongside Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). until the last part of the Infinity Saga phase, in Avengers: Endgame. From the “original” cast, Hemsworth and Ruffalo continue with their participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the God of Thunder had his fourth film recently released, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Banner is in the new Disney+ streaming production alongside cousin, played by Tatiana Maslany.

She-Hulk: The Marvel Series Was Banned From Making Some Jokes About the Studio

To live the hero once again, only with a different perspective on the big screen, the actor even hesitated when the head of Marvel, Kevin Feige made the proposal to appear in the series. “I was a little bit like, what will the tone be?” commented in the interview, who later accepted the invitation after reading Jessica Gao’s script. “It was something I always wondered: how do Hulk or Banner live their lives? I mean, if he’s living alone, like, how does he not bang his head on the doorjambs? It just opened up a whole world that is very funny and playful that I was craving after COVID. It was light. He was playful with other people. It wasn’t on Zoom. It was like despair for me when it came to this, to have that kind of experience after being locked up and imprisoned, in a way.”said.

During the conversation, Ruffalo comments on his passage through the MCU and the character’s future. “It always surprises me that I’m still here. I mean, Ed Norton and I joke that the Hulk is like our generation’s Hamlet — we’re all going to try. I’m still waiting for the next version of it. I mean, I’ll probably do it as long as they have me, if people are interested, and I can bring something that’s interesting to me and interesting to the fans. But I have no idea. I mean, you know, when you look at the comics, there’s some old, very grizzled versions of him. I’m like, OK, the 67-year-old Hulk, that would be interesting – if we’re all still here making movies and there’s a world that allows us to do that more.”

“With what we’re living and going through, the future looks more precarious than at any other time. So I don’t want to get too far ahead. But I hope I’m still around to do that.”, concluded the actor. The She-Hulk series debuted in August and continues in the Disney+ catalog.