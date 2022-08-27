Will WhatsApp say goodbye to the profile picture? See all changes

O Whatsapp is one of the apps that is always looking for new tools in order to meet the demands of users. From now on, profile pictures can be replaced by an avatar, the same ones that can be used in video calls or stickers.

Avatars can be created based on your person using different tools to customize them, such as face shape, clothing and skin color.

Understand better how WhatsApp avatars will work

A new WhatsApp function promises to shake up the lives of users of the most popular messaging platform on the planet. Some people claim that it will be even more interesting than the figurines, which were so successful at their launch.

The new function of Whatsapp will allow all people connected with an official account to do something very interesting. It will be possible to create and customize a special kind of avatar for each type of user profile.

Apparently, the avatar can be customizable the way the person wants. Thus, your account will be an extra touch of your home and full of personality. This means that you will be able to use an image that has exactly the expression of your personality. The information was provided by the website that specializes in messenger testing, WABetaInfo.

When will the news be officially released?

The novelty has already been found in the test version for the Android operating system. This is WhatsApp beta 2.22.16.11. According to the portal, soon the feature should also win devices that work based on the iOS (iPhone).

According to the information, the avatar will be in 3D, as if it were an animated doll. They can be used in chat, in chat rooms and in groups. It can even be applied as a profile image, filter and in video calls made by the platform.

The new WhatsApp function does not yet have an official date to reach the definitive versions of the application. Soon, the platform should comment on the matter or make the launch.

Many users were excited by the novelty and the dynamism it can bring to the messaging app. It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp is always investing in improvements to retain its audience even more, given the competition that other software faces.