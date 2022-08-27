Windows 11 22H2: Microsoft is secretly testing new taskbar animations

THE Microsoft is working hard to improve the taskbar of the Windows 11. If you were using Windows 10 and upgraded to 11, you must have easily noticed that the taskbar is not that responsive.

In addition to being slower, the Windows 11 taskbar is less functional. Attentive to user feedback, the Microsoft is testing new taskbar animations in the hope that this can improve the user experience. In addition, the company is also testing new animations in the operating system’s configuration screens.

Testing in the Dev and Beta channels

For now, the new taskbar animations are being tested in the Windows Insider Dev and Beta channels. Therefore, they are just preview versions of Windows 11. They are released to a specific group of testers.

A curious point is that Microsoft is testing different animations for different groups of beta testers. However, all the animations in tests have one thing in common: the icons appear on the taskbar through a zoom animation.

Currently, the taskbar animation makes the icons appear from the bottom to the top, as if they were coming out of the toolbar. Despite being a subtle change, it is easily noticed by anyone. See the GIF below:

nothing revolutionary

Despite trying to improve the Windows 11 taskbar, the new animations shouldn’t change much. At the moment, Microsoft is just testing this possibility. But she should really be working on improving the functionality of the bar in Windows 11.

However, what is known is that the 22H2 update, scheduled to be released next month, will not bring any news in this regard. So, features like changing the taskbar position or even new features via the right mouse button should take even longer to appear.

Either way, Windows 11’s 22H2 update is expected to bring a faster taskbar. At the moment there is a workaround that makes the taskbar faster and responsive. Ironically, when you enable it, you lose animations.

Settings screen with new animations

In addition to the taskbar, the Windows 11 settings screen should get new animations. Software engineer Rafael Rivera posted a video on his Twitter profile exemplifying the novelty. From what we can see, the icons for each settings session have been animated.

Microsoft is experimenting with the idea of ​​animating Settings navigation icons (vso/feature 34878152, Windows Insider Build 25188) The Microsoft Design team calls these delightful unexpected moments of joy with purpose https://t.co/rUIi924aIT pic.twitter.com/2zYmbqg97N — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) August 25, 2022

For example, when hovering the mouse over the “Time and Language” option, the clock hand and the globe rotate. The same goes for all the other icons, each with its own animation. I found it pretty cool.

Again, this is a test. Only a few beta testers from the Windows Insider Dev channel had access to the functionality. We still don’t know if Microsoft will implement the changes for the final versions of Windows 11.

Sources: XDA Developers and Windows Latest