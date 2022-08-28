5 erotic productions to watch on Netflix if you liked 365 Final Days

The film 365 Final Days is on Netflix and is the last in the franchise that tells the story of Laura and Massimo. The production showed that many users of the platform are interested in watching movies and series with erotic content.

If you are one of those people, the list below might interest you a lot.

sex/life

The series tells the story of Billie, a married woman, mother of two, but who can never let go of the past she lived with her ex.

Because of this, she spends the entire first season living out various erotic fantasies with him.

The attraction became famous for showing the huge genitals of actor Adam Demos and leaving in the air the question of being real or prosthetic.

Glamor Girls

This film reveals to the public the entire universe of luxury escorts, who are always in the dualism between a glamorous life and a lot of money, however, always taking risks.

The plot unfolds when the universe of the protagonists is turned upside down after a mysterious murder.

The film is a remake of another of the same name, produced and released in the 1990s.

Burning fire

Featuring several muscular heartthrobs who live almost completely naked, this Mexican telenovela took Brazilian viewers’ breath away.

The plot tells the story of Poncho, a boy who joins the fire department with the intention of finding out more details about his brother’s death.

However, he didn’t expect that he would find love, a family and a serial killer.

50 shades of gray

This franchise is one of the most famous when it comes to eroticism, especially for the younger audience.

The plot tells the story of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, a university student and a millionaire businessman who live an erotic relationship that ends up becoming a true romance.

Only the first film in the franchise is available on Netflix, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

dark desire

This series has two seasons available on Netflix and features many scenes of sex and eroticism, while telling a mysterious story.

The protagonists are a university professor and a much younger boy who live a hot weekend of lots of sex.

What she didn’t expect was that upon returning to her life and her marriage, she would face dire consequences.

