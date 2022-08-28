5 movies like Only Murders in the Building

With the second season of Only Murders In The Building coming to an end, this season’s mystery appears to be solved. With its critical acclaim and viewers who love to theorize about the show’s plot, fans will soon be hungry for another mystery.

The comedy-mystery genre has seen a rise in popularity in recent years, thanks to a series of great films like Between Knives and Secrets and the popularity of the true crime genre, and there are plenty of movies for fans of Only Murders check. The show also introduces younger fans to the legendary comedy duo of Steve Martin and Martin Shortand there’s a plethora of great movies for them to find.

The hot scene from The House of the Dragon that moved the internet

Image: Hulu

See below 5 movies similar to Only Murders in The Building

Between Knives and Secrets (2019)

This whodunnit of Rian Johnson was a huge critical and box office success, boasting an all-star cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig. The film chronicles the mysterious death of a famous elderly author, and tensions within the family mean that everyone is a suspect.

As Only Murders, Between Knives and Secrets beautifully combines comedy and mystery for a plot that keeps viewers hooked. Both have their own unique visual style and a shared penchant for characters in beautiful coats.

Two Nice Guys (2016)

Two Nice Guys is a crime/mystery-based comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. The duo star as two rogue 1970s detectives who investigate the death of an adult movie star.

Viewers who enjoy the comic dynamics of two older people and a young man making an uneasy alliance, as seen in Only Murders, will have fun with this crazy vision of the group of police-friends. the character of Holland March excellently displays the brilliant sense of humor of Ryan Gosling that made him the source of memes, becoming one of the best movie characters in Ryan Gosling.

Tatsumaki: Check out the 4 best cosplays of the One Punch-Man character

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (2018)

This special from Netflix is a live recording of a national comedy tour performance by Martin Short and Steve Martin. In the special, they joke about different subjects, from Kim Kardashian The Frank Sinatrabut they keep their most brutal comments to each other.

if Only Murders is the first viewer exposure of the pair, this special is a great tasting session of the comedy that made the duo famous. Your characters on the show, Charles Haden-Savage and Oliver Putnamconstantly clash due to their polarizing personalities, and fans who like the way their characters clash will love this special.

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Written by James Gunnnow known for directing irreverent films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide squad, Scooby Doo was an equally irreverent live-action version of the famous cartoon. The film shows the gang parting ways for good before individual invitations to a party called Spooky Island lead the group to solve a new mystery together.

5 Actors You Forgot Were in Harry Potter

For the younger fans of Only Murders and even adults, this satirical version of the classic cartoon is a joy to watch. The recent reconsideration of Scooby Doo gave the film a new light when it received rather negative reviews upon its release. His strength in parodies and performances helped the film age well with those who grew up with it.

Enola Holmes (2020)

Enola Holmes is a new vision of the mysteries of Sherlock Holmesfeaturing Holmes’ younger sister (portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown). the young woman enola joins his famous brother and the Doctor Watson in an investigation into her mother’s disappearance, as well as finding her own way in the world.

Enola Holmes have an idea similar to Only Murders, where two older men receive a new flashback when a young woman becomes interested in solving a crime. While it’s not exactly a comedy, the film has its own vibe and style that fans of the show will enjoy.