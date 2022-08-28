79th Venice Film Festival and the Films of Autumn

There are a lot of films coming for the fall, some I’ve already seen and others I’m going to see at the 79th Venice Film Festival. From what I’ve seen, I suggest James Gray’s magnificent ‘Armageddon Time’, an autobiographical drama about growing up; and then the fabulous documentary about the life and work of David Bowie. I’m looking forward to seeing the beautiful Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, and much more at Venice’s Lido.

Reality or films based on true facts, more than fiction, are highlighted in the new season’s movie releases and upcoming festivals, namely 79th Venice Film Festival. From behind, I was enraptured by the documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’performed by Brett Morgenan extraordinary portrait of the life of David Bowiecentered on an impressive audiovisual archive about the artist, which I saw last Maios Cannes Film Festival and which opens in national theaters in a few days: Bowie always! In this context, but now in a fiction, close to reality is ‘Call Jane’the new movie Phyllis Nagy, a social drama based on the Jane Collective, a group from Chicago that performed clandestine abortions, at a time when this procedure was illegal in the USA and that I saw at the Berlinale. On the subject of recent events in the USA, which are a throwback, this story of courage, set in 1968 and which follows the drama of a housewife (Elizabeth Banks) who, after having an abortion, joins the group of activists in favor of legalization.

WATCH ‘BLONDE’ TRAILER

I am also anxious to see ‘Till’a film directed by African-American filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu(2022 Sundance Jury Prize), which dramatizes Mamie Till-Mobley’s struggle for justice (Danielle Deadwyler), Emmett Till’s mother, against her son’s lynching and also about her effort to publicize the facts of this murder. Thus, in addition to reality, the new releases of ‘Autumn Cinema’ are joined by various family and coming of age stories, in a wide variety of approaches and themes, starting with ‘The Cathedral‘, a boldly original second feature film by Ricky D’Ambrose, a movie that came out of Biennale College 2021. It is yet another coming-of-age, almost autobiographical story about a young man from the suburbs of New York, who, even growing up in the midst of conflicts and secrets, develops a unique aesthetic sensibility, which the film’s own style reflects.

WATCH ‘MOONAGE DAYDREAM’ TRAILER

James Gray is also a native of the borough of Queens, in New York, and in the wonderful ‘Armageddon Time’also seen in Cannes Film Festival 2022, a very good film that manages to fuse the director’s personal reminiscences with a political drama about social discrimination and class prejudice. This film is set in 1980 and focuses on the story of a young white teenager (Banks Repeat), a student in the first years of high school, who befriends a black classmate (Jaylin Webb), of low status, in the public school and who discovers the dark power of his class privilege. It is then that in a private school to which the young man from Queens is transferred, he will cross paths with the Trump family, then on the rise. Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkinsare also the elite protagonists, alongside the two extraordinary kid-actors. Lena Dunham wrote and directedCatherine Called Birdy‘, a film based on a novel by Karen Cushmanabout the life of a teenager (Bella Ramsey) in medieval England, which is scheduled for the Toronto Film Festival 2022 and for the Amazon Prime Video later. The risks and twists of life in the eyes of the people are also portrayed in several films this season: ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’a first work directed by Adamma Ebowhich debuted at Sundance Festival, at the beginning of the year. It’s a smart, bittersweet comedy about a megachurch pastor (Sterling K. Brown) who, after a sex scandal, tries to rebuild the congregation, with the help of his wife (Regina Hall). ‘Blonde’, in Andrew Dominikis perhaps one of the most awaited films of the year and that I will see in a few days in the 79th Venice Film Festival. Adapted from the well-known novel by Joyce Carol Oatesit is a biopic in Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas), which investigates, in a way, the identity crises and the path of the famous celebrity of cinema and the world. Cate Blanchett plays an orchestra conductor in ‘TAR’ a drama set in the world of classical music, written and directed by Todd Fieldwhich will also be in the competition of Venice 79.

WATCH ‘TÁR’ TRAILER

Effectively Hollywood nor the new season of film and international festivals (following Venice, then Toronto and San Sebastián) would be the same without a few hints of fantasy, as in ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’the second feature film by the actress-turned-director Olivia Wildealready without Shia LaBeouf, since they are incompatible. It is a thriller dystopian or psychological, set in the 1950s, about a mysterious community or rather a drama that follows a housewife, who lives in this utopian experimental community. Promise! In addition to the actress-director, the film is starred by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, as a very special case. will also debut ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’an adaptation live action in Will Speck and Josh Gordon from the children’s book series by Bernard Waberwhich features a family from New York (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy and Winslow Fegley) that adopts a reptile (Shawn Mendes), such as the movie title. In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ obviously another movie from the Marvel adventure of 2018 returns, now with the residents of Wakanda, defending their country after the death of their king, T’Challa; both the director Ryan Cooglerlike the actors Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke retake their roles from the previous film. There is much, much to see to liven up the new film season until the 2023 Oscars, starting next Wednesday at 79th Venice Film Festival.

