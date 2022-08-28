A Faithful Husband: Boring Thriller Is Cheap Copy Of Better Movies

Anyone from Brazil who has a few years behind them must have heard, at some point, that a film was “typical of Supercine”, or a “Supercine-like thriller”. This is because a few years ago, at Globo, a cinema session called Supercine showed, to a large extent, average thrillers, similar to each other. Sometimes we even found something interesting, but usually it was a thriller cheap and smart. Like this a faithful husband, new Netflix title.

Not that the Danish launch of the platform is a disaster. There are worse things in the catalog, but a faithful husband disappoints for taking too much of the series. With an outlandish plot and a weak cast, the film could go one of two ways: playfulness, with a lot of humor, or eroticism, with a lot of nudity and es*xo. The problem is that the feature thinks it has a brand and invests in a seriousness that in little or nothing favors it.

a faithful husband aim at Gone Girl and hits the mexican soap opera

It is impossible, for example, not to remember Exemplary Girl. In David Fincher’s work we had a lot of absurdities, but everything was stitched together with intelligence and technical and narrative feedback. a faithful husband, on the other hand, he begins defeated, dragging himself greedily until a certain moment in the narrative. It’s in the plot twist, so the film takes a little breather.

Without giving away spoilers, suffice it to say that something happens just before the halfway point and that injects some gas into the story. It is here, therefore, that the film approaches Gone Girl. A war then ensues between husband and wife. In this game of mouse and mouse, one leads the other to make mistakes and crimes so that, in the end, both are so dirty that it would be impossible to point out stains on the other.

Much remains to be done to keep the public’s interest

The couple’s conflict could even involve if the central duo did a good job. The point is that Leonora is an exaggerated villain, with little or no nuance, while Christian is a foolish, vain man. It’s hard to believe or vibrate with the duel when both are uninteresting and don’t seem to be on an equal footing. It’s a pity, then, that actors fall into traps and don’t make the slightest effort to make the characters more complex.

Even weak thrillers like Deep waters, with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, it works better. Or same The Voyeurs, from Prime Video. In both, there is a strong charge of uncertainty, threat and eroticism, which warrants at least two or three drops of attention. In a faithful husband, however, there is nothing that arouses interest or invites us to stay. Not even the finale, which also follows the rules of old primers of the genre.

If it passed the Supercine, many people would have slept halfway through.