A Pinch of Luck, starring Fabiana Karla, gets poster and trailer

The actress Fabiana Karla is the star of A Pinch of Lucka romantic comedy directed by Pedro Antonio which opens in cinemas on september 15th and just got an official poster and trailer. Made by Gláucia Camargos, the film tells the story of the charismatic Pérola, who dreams of opening her own restaurant, but seems to be far from fulfilling her wish. Nothing seems to go right for the girl and she lives so overwhelmed that she doesn’t even realize that her best friend, Lugão (Mouhamed Harfouch), is completely in love with her.

Pérola works nights as a cook in a restaurant that doesn’t value her talent and still faces a breathtaking double journey. In order not to disappoint her mother, Gina (Jandira Martini), who has a children’s party company, she agrees to dress up to play the role of animator of the events. Until one day, her luck seems to change, when she is selected to participate in a television program, as an assistant to Vicente, a renowned (and seductive) chef de cuisine, played by Argentine actor Ivan Espeche.

Filmed in Rio de Janeiro and Niterói, the feature also has a cast Regiane Alves, JP Rufino, Flavia Reis, Pablo Sanabio and Pedroca Monteiro. A Pinch of Luck is produced by Melodrama Produções, co-produced by Globo Filmes and Telecine and distributed by Downtown Filmes.

A Pinch of Luck arrives September 15th in theaters.

* Featured Image Credit: Fabio Bouzas / Downtown Filmes

