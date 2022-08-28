Air France pilots clash in cockpit with plane mid-flight

Photo by Italo Barroso (provided)





A disagreement between two Air France pilots, during a regular passenger flight, is being investigated by the airline, which classifies the case as “totally inappropriate behavior”. Faced with a leaked internal report, a company spokesperson said that the commander and the first officer (co-pilot) involved have been suspended and are under investigation.

According to the French newspaper La Tribune, which published the story, the case would have taken place in June 2022 and the company’s internal report reports a situation in which the cabin crew heard the pilots struggling and had to enter the cabin. cockpit to separate them.

After that, one of the flight attendants still remained in the cabin for the remainder of the flight to prevent the pilots from fighting again.

The case remains under investigation and there is no information about the trigger that would have led the two professionals to a confrontation. The Air France spokesperson noted that the flight continued without incident and landed safely.





pressures and conduct

Last week, the Air France pilots union warned that its members were suffering from chronic fatigue and depression. It also accused Air France Group Chief Executive Benjamin Smith of pursuing a personal ambition to hit profit targets despite warnings that flight safety could be compromised.

In addition, the national agency that investigates air incidents and accidents in France, the Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA), recently issued a report in which it concludes that “there is a culture among some Air France crews to question the extent to which strict compliance with procedures contributes to safety” and that this is serious and could lead to an accident.

The BEA said incidents involving Air France continue “extremely limited”but that in several recent investigations, the agency found that the airline’s crew failed to comply with “compatible way”. Investigators claim that safety margins have been reduced “without the crew being really worried about it”.

A series of recommendations were given to the airline to reinforce training and code of conduct. However, it is noteworthy that this is not the first time that this has happened, nor that the French agency recommends the same things for the national flag company.



