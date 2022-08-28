All about Redmi 10C: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The device landed on the Brazilian market with a price of R$ 1,799 and is now available on Xiaomi’s official store with the 64 GB and 128 GB versions in blue, gray and green colors. Check out all the details of the Redmi 10C below.

Redmi 10C datasheet

Screen Size: 6.71 inches

Screen resolution: HD+ (1650 x 720)

Display Panel: IPS LCD

Main Camera: Dual, 50MP and 2MP

Front camera: 5 MP

System: Android 11 with MIUI 13

Processor: Snapdragon 680

RAM memory: 4GB in both versions

Storage: 64GB and 128GB

Memory card: up to 1TB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Dimensions and weight: 169.59 x 76.56 x 8.29 mm; 190g

Colors: blue, gray and green.

Announcement: March 2022

Release: June 2022

Launch price: BRL 1,799

The Redmi 10C features a 6.71-inch screen with an HD resolution of 1650 x 720 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This combination can disappoint those who usually spend a lot of time playing games on their smartphone. The device’s panel is IPS LCD, which has a better quality compared to the common LCD. Still, it should provide a basic experience for consumers to watch their favorite videos.

In design, the phone has thicker edges, with rounded corners. It is very similar to other models in Xiaomi’s Redmi line, in addition to a discreet notch in the center of the display. The fingerprint sensor is located on the back of the device, next to the cameras.

The two cameras located on the back of the Redmi 10C end up being the highlight of the smartphone. The main one delivers 50 MP, being accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor made mainly for those who enjoy taking pictures in portrait mode. Among the features offered by Xiaomi when using the two lenses are Pro modes, beautification, portrait with adjustable blur, night mode, among others.

However, on the front, the quality of the selfies can be lacking as it only has 5 MP, but nothing very different from what is expected of the most basic cell phone models found on the market. Among the features that may interest the consumer when choosing the device is the possibility of taking automatic selfies, just waving the palm of the hand before the pose.

The Redmi 10C features the Snapdragon 680 processor, an octa-core chip that offers a maximum speed of up to 2.4G Hz, usually used in mid-range phones. The video card is a Qualcomm Adreno 610. The device has 4 GB RAM and versions with 64 GB or 128 GB storage. Both are available on Xiaomi’s official website in Brazil. They accept microSD card up to 1TB.

The Redmi 10C’s battery has 5,000 mAh and promises more than two days away from the outlet. With a long duration, the device has support for fast charging of up to 18W, and can deliver up to 29 hours of reading, 190 hours of playlists, 19 hours of watching videos and up to 11 hours of gameplay, according to the manufacturer. The Chinese giant’s cell phone comes with a 10W charger in the package.

Despite coming from the factory with Android 11 installed, Xiaomi’s base model should receive the new Android 13, as well as the manufacturer’s premium models, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The new version of Google’s system should be released in the second half of 2022 and the Chinese is also preparing the MIUI 14 interface, which promises to bring greater possibilities for customizing various features of the phone.

It is worth mentioning that, as it is a basic category cell phone, the Redmi 10C does not have some technologies that usually facilitate the user’s daily life, such as proximity payment (NFC) and wireless charging compatibility.

Redmi 10C price (R$ 1,799)

The Redmi 10C with 64 GB storage arrived in the Brazilian market for R$ 1,799. There is also a version with 128 GB for R$ 1,999. It is already possible to find the cell phone in online stores for lower prices, but it is worth remembering that the company is the target of a high rate of irregular sales, which do not allow technical support or warranty. Consumers find this Redmi in blue, gray and green colors.