All about the DC Comics character

“Calling me stupid. I have a doctorate!”
Harleen Frances Quinzel it may be on the lips of the people, but that doesn’t mean that all its secrets have already been revealed. Present in games, animations, films and comics, harlequin he has done everything, including a doctorate in psychiatry.
It can be difficult to understand this character’s head, but her story is not that difficult. That’s why we’ve separated everything you need to know about the Clown of Crime in this list. Check out!
First apparition
harlequin is one of inheritances from the classic series Batman. Created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dinithe character first appeared in Joker’s Favor (“A Favor for the Joker” in the national title), episode 22 in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Portrayed as completely submissive to the Joker, Harley Quinn was something of a “helper”. While Joker was Batman’s counterpart, colorful and “funny”a Clown of Crime would be an opposite equivalent to wonder boyO robin.
The anti-heroine would only gain real prominence years later, but the “fantabulous emancipation” would already start in the classic Batman series, in the Episode 42. In Harley and Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn goes through a brief breakup with the Joker. At the end of the episode, the character returns to her “pudding”But not for long.
Origin
The anti-heroine is one of several Batman antagonists who hold a doctorate. In Crazy Love and Other Storiesoriginally published in 1994we know more about its origin story. Harleen Frances Quinzelhis real name, was a standout as a gymnast in high school.
His skills won him a scholarship in Gotham Universitywhere he decided to study veterinary and biological Sciences. Afterwards, she left for psychiatry and started his career in Arkham Asylum. Realizing that the Arkham doctors couldn’t get inside the heads of the people held there, Harleen decided to start an experiment with one of the patients: joker.
Harleen doesn’t just fall for the charm of Clown of Crime, but comes to understand his motivations and even starts to share his madness. One night, his supervisor, Dr. steranodiscovers the feelings that the doctor created for the villain.
The situation led to Sterano’s murder at the hands of Harleen and the Joker’s escape. The villain leads the psychiatrist to Ace Chemical Processing Plant. There, Harley Quinn is born by falling into a chemical compound tank.
joker
As stated earlier, Harley Quinn becomes the Joker’s sidekick. However, unlike the rest of her henchmen, Harleen has a romantic relationship with the villain. what starts like “love” for Harlequin becomes one of the most troubled relationships in comic book history.
immersed in a abusive relationship as she was plunged into the tank of chemical compounds, Harleen at various times suffers from the Clown’s hand, which creates unexpected ruptures and forced returns between the two.
Joker and Harley Quinn constantly tried to kill themselves. not just as a comic reliefwhen Harley Quinn is strapped to a rocket in Batman: Harley Quinnor literally, what the character tries to do in gotham mermaids.
Over the years, the character’s fame made the Clown earn her own stories. In Detective Comics #831written by Paul DiniHarley Quinn helps Batman and Gordon to capture Candythe female version of Ventriloquist. But what marked the character besides Birds of preyGotham Sirens and adventures alongside Batman and the Joker was his participation in the Suicide squad.
New 52
promoted in 2011, The New 52 it was a way of restarting the universe of A.D, add new concepts, retell origins, and develop new and old characters. The initiative had 52 titlesbetween them Suicide squad.
In Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn gets a new look and prominence. After being arrested by black canaryshe is forced to join the Squad by Amanda Waller. At this time, Harlequin suffers from the sudden separation from the Joker. Not only does she believe her ex-boyfriend is dead, she also has access to the skin ripped from the Joker’s face.
The Clown of Crime even betrays the Suicide Squad and captures the gunslinger in a psychotic episode. After placing the Joker’s face under Deadshot’s, Harley Quinn talks to her dead lover. Eventually, the man manages to escape and Joker returns the Batman stories in The Death of the Family.
But, Harleen is not happy with the return. She says that this is no longer the Joker she fell in love with and goes her own way. In 2013a solo series is given to the character.
Simply Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn is on the rise in popularity. With a solo series in the New 52, the character is transformed into a anti-heroin who is constantly helping the people of his neighborhood, relating to poison ivy and practicing roller derbya sport that combines rollerblading and a lot of violence.
The character flirts at times with the possibility of returning to the Joker’s side, but with less consistency than before. One factor that puts her as the complete opposite of the villain is her relationship with Poison Ivy.
The details of Harley Quinn’s solo stories range from zombies until trips to San Diego Comic Con, save animals in captivity and blow things up. Most of its plots are not necessarily important to the general context of DC.
poison ivy
Unlike her relationship with the Joker, which limited and abused her, her relationship with Poison Ivy is completely independent. Recently, the two went through a shakeup after Hera is killed in Heroes in Crisis.
The environmental activist is reborn at the end of the saga due to her physiology, but the two do not reconnect so easily. Poison Ivy is currently alone on a journey of self-discovery that includes spreading a deadly virus across the world.
Injustice Universe
Harley Quinn is one of the characters that has gained the most depth with her alternate versions, especially when we take the universe injustice in consideration. Most know this alternate history from the games, but Injustice has also invaded the comics.
In Injustice: Ground Zero, for example, Harley Quinn gains focus in the story, becoming the narrator, the character reveals how the story of this alternate world unfolded. In it, Joker is murdered after the death of Lois Lane and Super man becomes a tyrant dictator.
Another curious factor of Injustice is how the abuses suffered by Harleen by the Joker went deep. Including the birth of Lucy Quinzelthe couple’s daughter.
Lucy Quinzel, Harley Quinn’s daughter
Lucy was first introduced in injustice 2, but the character’s reveal took place much earlier, in a fight between Harley Quinn and Black Canary. In it, Harleen discovers that the heroine is pregnant. After a pause in the confrontation, the two begin to share experiences with motherhood. It is then that Harley Quinn lets slip that she secretly had a daughter.
The girl was given to Harleen’s sister, delia Quinzel, so that he could have a normal life. It is not known for sure when the character gave birth to the child, but Harley Quinn explains that it took place during the Joker’s period of crime. According to her, Joker didn’t even notice that he was gone for a year.
Later, Lucy was used by the League of Assassins to manipulate Harley Quinn. Harleen was forced to tell her daughter the truth, and as she took her back to Delia’s, she promised to visit her more often.
Skills
Harley Quinn has no apparent power other than a immunity to toxins. This trait is attributed to his relationship with Poison Ivy, but also to his diving into Ace’s vat of chemical compounds.
Your skills include fitness, stunts, melee combathaving an excellent muscle memory. Improved your stealing techniques with the Cat WomanBesides being doctor in psychiatry. In short, for Harleen, it’s the academic life that doesn’t pay off.
the animated series
The animation released in 2019 is the best adaptation to get to know the character outside the world of comics. Even taking its liberties, the Harlequin series manages to bring the essence of the character’s solo plots. The production can be summed up easily in the subtitle of its spin-off comic: “Eat, Shoot and Kill Tour” (The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour in the original).
In it, we follow a Harley Quinn driven to the extreme. with voice of Kaley Cuocothe character shines alongside Poison Ivy, clayface, Crocodile, kite man, Barbara Gordon, Batman and more. Full of references to comics and to DC Expanded Universethe production is a full plate for any fan of the character.
Other adaptations
It is curious to point out others “adaptations” da Harlequin, since the character was born in the animations of the Batman. However, over time, the clown appeared in several DC productions. Since LEGO Batman: The Movie until the disappointing Batman and Harley Quinn: Bangs and Laughs and special appearances in Batman of the Future and super shock.
The main one remains the interpretation of Margot Robbie. First lived in 2016 during the movie Suicide squadMargot won over fans despite her underdeveloped role and the character’s constant sexualization.
From there, Harlequin gained a new life. Even though the comics were already well on their way to making her a standalone character, Margot popularized the character’s streamlined look and propelled her into two other films, Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021).
The character’s future is still promising. It is not known which foot Harlequin is with the changes in Warner Bros. Discoverybut its return in the game is already confirmed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.