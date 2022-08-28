All about the DC Comics character

The anti-heroine is one of several Batman antagonists who hold a doctorate. In Crazy Love and Other Storiesoriginally published in 1994we know more about its origin story. Harleen Frances Quinzelhis real name, was a standout as a gymnast in high school.

His skills won him a scholarship in Gotham Universitywhere he decided to study veterinary and biological Sciences. Afterwards, she left for psychiatry and started his career in Arkham Asylum. Realizing that the Arkham doctors couldn’t get inside the heads of the people held there, Harleen decided to start an experiment with one of the patients: joker.

Harleen doesn’t just fall for the charm of Clown of Crime, but comes to understand his motivations and even starts to share his madness. One night, his supervisor, Dr. steranodiscovers the feelings that the doctor created for the villain.

The situation led to Sterano’s murder at the hands of Harleen and the Joker’s escape. The villain leads the psychiatrist to Ace Chemical Processing Plant. There, Harley Quinn is born by falling into a chemical compound tank.