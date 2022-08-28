Alonso gets angry with “idiot” Hamilton: “He only knows how to drive in 1st” – Formula 1 News

Hamilton touches Alonso at Les Combes, catapults and retires from the Belgian GP (Video: Reproduction)

An accident between world champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso marked the first lap of the Belgian GP, ​​held this Sunday (28). Shortly after the first opening zone of the mobile wing – which was not yet released –, the Brit from Mercedes touched the Spanish one from Alpine and tried to take second position in Les Combes, but closed the door and hit the blue car.

With the collision, Hamilton had to retire with car problems and Alonso had difficulties to hold the cars coming from behind, which caused a very explosive reaction from the two-time champion over the radio. In the view of Fernando, who called Lewis an “idiot”, the seven-time champion would be very used to driving at the front of the pack.

“What an idiot,” began Alonso, already setting the tone for what would come next. “Closing the door from the outside. I mean, we had a great start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start if he’s in first,” he snapped.

The Spaniard had taken second place from Sergio Pérez at the start, but lost the position to the Red Bull driver after his accident with the Briton. Hamilton, on the other hand, could not even take the Mercedes car to the pits and abandoned the race on the first lap.

Hamilton tried to pass Alonso on the outside, but closed rival and took the worst (Photo: Reproduction / F1)

