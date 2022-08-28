Amazon Studios Globally Releases Official Soundtrack for Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon Studios releases the album today The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Season One: Amazon Original Series Soundtrack). Available worldwide on all music streaming services, the complete soundtrack to the long-awaited series Original Amazon The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was composed by Emmy winner Bear McCreary and also presents The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Titletheme track for the series composed by Oscar-winner Howard Shore. Amazon Music listeners will also have access to two exclusive songs from the soundtrack: Find the Light and The Promised King.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres globally on Prime Video in September 2nd. After each episode, Amazon Music will release a weekly soundtrack containing all the songs featured during the episode aired, plus bonus tracks that will only be available on Amazon Music.

The album Season One: Amazon Original Series Soundtrack It also includes two previously unreleased songs: “A Plea to the Rocks“, sung by the actress Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), and “This Wandering Day“, Interpreted by Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow).

Bear McCreary, known for innovative musical approaches in the worlds of television, film and video games, will guide audiences through the key events of the Second Age of Middle-earth, providing a backdrop for the series. Working at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, AIR Studios and the Synchron Stage in Vienna, he recorded and composed hours of music for score, weaving his original themes into a sound tapestry for a full symphony orchestra, alongside vibrant folk instruments and choir singers. .

Credit: Amazon Studios

“The wonderful works of JRR Tolkien and their film adaptations have had a profound impact on my imagination for most of my life.“McCreary said. “I am honored to compose the songs that will guide audiences through the Second Age of Middle-earth“.

“This soundtrack is an impressive follow-up to the series’ exploration of the Second Age of Middle-earth.“, said Bob Bowen, global head of music at Amazon Studios. “With two weeks left until the first season premiere, we’re excited to give fans an additional glimpse into this epic production.“.

the legendary composer Howard Shore has already created soundtracks for some of the most renowned movies and series in entertainment. Worldwide respected for its passion for the work of JRR Tolkienhe is best known for having created the soundtrack for the film trilogies of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerby Prime Video, brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth history, set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, by JRR Tolkien. Run by showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the series begins in a time of relative peace, following a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth.

Additional executive producers are Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, JA Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado, as well as producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and director, along with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

The long-awaited series, which will feature multiple seasons, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on Friday, September 2 – in Brazil, the first two episodes will be available from September 1 at 10pm (Brasília time), with a new episode being released every Friday at 1:00 a.m. PDT, culminating in the season finale on October 14.

TRACKS:

01) “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title” (by Howard Shore)

02) “Galadriel”

03) “Khazad-dum”

04) “Nori Brandyfoot”

05) “The Stranger”

06) “Numenor”

07) “Sauron”

08) “Valinor”

09) “In the Beginning”

10) “Elrond Half-Elven”

11) “Durin IV”

12) “Harfoot Life”

13) “Bronwyn and Arondir”

14) “Halbrand”

15) “The Boat”

16) “Sundering Seas”

17) “Nobody Goes Off Trail”

18) “Elendil and Isildur”

19) “White Leaves”

20) “The Secrets of the Mountain”

21) “Nolwa Mahtar”

22) “Nampat”

23) “A Plea to the Rocks” (feat. Sophia Nomvete)

24) “This Wandering Day” (feat. Megan Richards)

25) “Scherzo for Violin and Swords”

26) “Sailing into Dawn”

27) “Find the Light” (Amazon Music Exclusive)

28) “For the Southlands”

29) “Cavalry”

30) “The Promised King” (Amazon Music Exclusive)

31) “Water and Flame”

32) “In the Mines”

33) “The Veil of Smoke”

34) “The Mystics”

35) “Perilous Whisperings”

36) “The Broken Line”

37) “Wise One”

38) “True Creation Requires Sacrifice”

39) “Where the Shadows Lie” (Instrumental)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres globally on Prime Video in September 2nd.

