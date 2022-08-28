America-MG X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

38

1 time PNALTI FOR AMRICA-MG!!!!! Guided by VAR, the referee marks deviation on Rver’s arm inside the area.

1 time VAR in Independence! After Ricardo Silva’s header, the ball deflects into Rver’s arm. The bid is being reviewed by the arbitration committee.

1 time Pavn shoots a counterattack from the left, cuts through Ral Cceres’s mark and kicks over the target.

1 time Martnez takes a corner from the right to the center of the area. version leaves the goal and arrives cutting.

1 time In a move to the right, Everaldo seeks the bottom line and crosses into the area. Allan tries to cut and almost scores an own goal.

1 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: So Paulo 0x1 Fortaleza (Juninho Capixaba).

1 time Hulk receives a pass by turning on top of the marker, but ends the play with a shot from the back line.

1 time In a free-kick, Guilherme Arana crosses into the area and Lucas Kal alleviates the danger on the Amrica-MG side.

1 time Submissions: América-MG 2×5 Atltico-MG.

1 time Guilherme Arana arrives with a cross, after touching the top of Pavn, and defender Ricardo Silva blocks.

1 time In a new foul on Ademir, Hulk hits with a direct kick over the barrier and the ball comes out close to the crossbar.

1 time Hulk leads a group of Atltico-MG players claiming a yellow card for Marlon.

1 time Ademir tries to escape in a fast counterattack, but is stopped with a foul by Marlon.

1 time Martnez takes the free-kick with a cross into the box. Atltico-MG’s marking cuts through the top.

1 time referee marks Jair’s foul on top of Felipe Azevedo in Amrica-MG’s attack field.

1 time Zaracho has plenty in the attack, hits over aiming the angle and stamps the mischievous Matheus Cavichioli.

1 time Hulk receives a pass from Pavn, tries to clear the marker so he can kick, but unarmed.

1 time Hulk retreats to midfield to participate in Atltico-MG’s pass exchange.

1 time With Matheus Cavichioli in front, Allan bets on a long-distance shot and the goalkeeper recovers in time to make a save.

1 time Pavn was thrown in the back, but he didn’t have time to dominate and the ball was left in the area for the defense of Matheus Cavichioli.

1 time Henrique Almeida’s fourth goal in the Brazilian Championship.

1 time GOOOLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!!!! After exchanging passes from foot to foot, Henrique Almeida receives a throw from Lucas Kal between two defenders and hits left-handed in the corner of verson.

1 time Martnez is down after a contact with Mariano, but the referee understands that there was nothing irregular in the bid.

1 time After taking a corner, Lucas Kal doesn’t think anything about it and version manages to defend.

1 time Juninho tries to advance on the left side, ends up disarmed by Mariano, but gets a corner for the home team.

1 time Martnez takes a short corner for América-MG, receives the return of Marlon and kicks low in the center of the target, to defend version.

1 time After Pavn’s mistake, Henrique Almeida tries to build a play on the left, but gets stuck in Henrique Almeida’s marking.

1 time Ball possession: America-MG 44% x 56% Atltico-MG.

1 time Hulk scored on the first shot on goal.

1 time GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!!! Hulk takes distance for the free-kick and sends a blow to the left side, out of reach of Matheus Cavichioli.

1 time Hulk gives a great pass to Pavn, who shoots towards the area and is only stopped for a foul.

1 time Rver takes off direct link with the attack to the speed of Pavn. Matheus Cavichioli advances into the area and collects the ball.

1 time The visiting team exchanges passes in the midfield and tries to open the scoring of América-MG.

1 time Atltico-MG tightens the scoring in the attack and tries to put pressure on Amrica-MG’s exit.

1 time Rver slips while Atltico-MG exchanged passes in defense and almost compromises the visiting team at the beginning.

1 time Start the game!

1 time Reserve bank: Mendes, Rafael; Guga, Jemerson, Nathan Silva, Dod, Nacho Fernndez, Calebe, Pedrinho, Rubens, Keno and Eduardo Sasha.

0

1 time ATLTICO-MG: version; Mariana, Rver, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Pavn, Hulk and Ademir.

0

1 time Reserve bank: Airton, Patric, Iago Maidana, Conti, Z Ricardo, Matheusinho, Wellington Paulista, Mastriani, Danilo Avelar, Pedrinho, Luan Patrick and Alosio.

0

1 time AMRICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Ral Cceres, der, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Martnez; Everaldo, Henrique Almeida and Felipe Azevedo.

0

1 time The schedules are defined by the coaches Vagner Mancini (Amrica-MG) and Cuca (Atltico-MG).

0

1 time The America-MG 10 placed with 31 points. Winning today, the club is 1 point away from Atltico-MG.

0

1 time But the challenge is not to be simple. Host this Sunday, Coelho comes from a sequence of five games without defeats.

0

1 time Galo visits the rival looking for victory to rehabilitate in the Brazilian. The club led by Cuca comes from a defeat against Gois and occupies the 7th place with 35 points.