Atlético-GO fires Jorginho after defeat and before semi-final against SPFC

Coach Jorginho couldn’t resist another negative result from Atlético-GO in the Brasileirão and was fired today (27) after the 2-0 defeat to rival Goiás, for the 24th round. The club informed through its social networks the departure of the coach, which takes place before the first leg of the South American semifinal, against São Paulo, next Thursday (1).

Atlético is going through a difficult time in the year, with the need to find alternatives to get out of this situation. The responsibility for the bad results is everyone’s, but the club will seek to rebuild as soon as possible. + — Atlético Goianiense (@ACGOficial) August 28, 2022

“Atletico Clube Goianiense informs the departure of coach Jorginho. We thank the professional for the period of work at the club, where he showed great character, leaving a positive legacy of respect and professionalism”, began the club.

“The club is going through a difficult moment in the year, with the need to find alternatives to get out of this situation. The responsibility for the bad results is everyone’s, but the club will seek to rebuild as soon as possible. Atlético’s priorities are the Brasileirão dispute and the South American semifinal,” the statement added.

With the defeat, Dragão stopped at 22 points and did not leave the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship, occupying the 19th place. Coritiba, the first team outside the sticking zone, has three more points.

Although they are doing well in the continental tournament, with the right to win over Nacional de Suárez in the quarterfinals by 4-0 on aggregate, Atlético had a negative sequence in national competitions. The team has not won for three games in the Brasileirão and was eliminated by Corinthians in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil after losing the return game by 4-1, after having won the first leg by 2-0.

Jorginho was on his second spell at the club. He commanded the Dragon for the first time for a month, between April and May 2021. A year later, in May of this year, he was hired to resume the team and lasted about three months. There were 27 games played in 2022, with ten wins, six draws and 11 defeats.