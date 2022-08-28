Atlético-GO fires Jorginho after defeat to Goiás in the classic | athletic-go

End of the line for coach Jorginho at Atlético-GO. He was fired by the club on Saturday night after a 2-1 defeat in the classic against rivals Goiás, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Jorginho was already swinging in office, but he had received a vote of confidence from the board at the beginning of the week. However, the poor performance of the team, dominated by Goiás mainly in the first half of the game, increased the pressure on the 58-year-old coach, who could not resist the setback.

The announcement was made by Atlético-GO on its social networks about two hours after the match. Despite being in the South American semifinal, Dragão occupies the 19th position in Serie A and is fighting relegation.

This was Jorginho’s second spell at Atlético-GO. After a brief work at the beginning of 2021, he was hired again in May of this year and led the club in 27 games: 10 wins, six draws and 11 defeats – taking advantage of 44% of the points played.

1 of 1 Jorginho: coach is out of Dragão — Photo: Alan Deyvid/ACG Jorginho: coach is out of Dragão — Photo: Alan Deyvid/ACG

The previous week, Atlético-GO had already suffered a heavy blow with the elimination to Corinthians in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. It was expected at least that the fall would make the team react in Serie B, but the draw with Cuiabá and the defeat to Goiás undermined expectations.