Badly in the return, Corinthians has a series in São Paulo to “fight for something” in the Brazilian | Corinthians

After spending a period of time dividing attention between the Campeonato Brasileiro and the knockout stages, Corinthians will be able to focus only on the straight points competition in the next two weeks, with three games in a row in São Paulo. This period starts this Monday, at 9:30 pm, against Bragantino, at Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round.

Without winning for three rounds in the competition, with two defeats and a draw, Timão needs to improve their results in the second round if they want to fight for something, as Vítor Pereira himself says.

– Now we have the possibility, in the next game, of starting to score points and taking advantage there at the front of the table to fight for something – said the coach after the semifinal first game of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense.

With four points conquered in four games, Corinthians has the 11th position in the return table.

To try to stay alive in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Vítor Pereira had to give up the Brasileirão a little. The coach spared holders in national championship games. See the latest results:

07/30 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo (beginning of the return of the Brasileirão)

02/08 – Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo (first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals)

06/08 – Avai 1 x 1 Corinthians (21st round of the Brasileirão)

08/09 – Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Return of Libertadores quarterfinals)

08/13 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras (22nd round of the Brasileirão)

08/17 – Corinthians 4 x 1 Atlético-GO (return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil)

08/21 – Fortaleza 1 x 0 Corinthians (23rd round of the Brasileirão)

08/24 – Fluminense 2 x 2 Corinthians (Brazil Cup semi-final leg)

Before starting the sequence shown above, Vítor Pereira’s team was in second place, four points behind Palmeiras, which remains in the lead. Now, Timão is fourth, 11 behind its rival, and tied with Athletico and Inter – fifth and sixth, respectively.

After catching Bragantino, Corinthians welcomes Internacional at home and then goes to Morumbi to face São Paulo.

G-6 score on return:

11 points: Palm trees*

10 points: Flamengo

9 points: International

8 points: Fluminense* and Athletico*

4 points: Corinthians

* Have already played this round.

