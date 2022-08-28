Bahia beats Vasco with a comeback and continues on the access path



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia won another important triumph in the fight for access to the first division. In a game of the 26th round, Tricolor de Aço beat Vasco by 2-1, in a crowded Fonte Nova.

With the positive result, the Squadron takes another step towards access. It follows in second place, with 47 points gained – nine ahead of fifth-placed Londrina.

The next match will be against Ponte Preta, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (31), in Campinas.

THE GAME

The beginning of the game was marked by an aggressive posture from the offensive point of view of Bahia, who had more ball possession and created the first opportunities with Vitor Jacaré and Davó, who made the opposing goalkeeper work on finishing in the opening 15 minutes.

Vasco, in turn, sought to find spaces to attack with speed, especially in counter-blows, but in the first stage he found a posted defense.

Even with only 30% of ball possession, the Vasco team was the one who opened the scoring in an aerial ball. At 16 minutes, Nenê took a corner in the small area, Danilo Fernandes couldn’t get away, Bruno Tubarão headed and saw the ball deflect in Ricardo Goulart before swinging the net.

After conceding a goal when dominating the match, the Squadron began to feel the weight of the unfavorable result. With that, he found it difficult to create offensive plays due to his own nervousness.

And it was precisely when he was having problems in the construction of plays that the tie happened. In the 39th minute, left-back Matheus Bahia played with Daniel and crossed low. Defender Quintero, from Vasco, gave a cart to his own goal. Goal against.

Before the break, the turning point happened! In a corner taken into the penalty area, Ricardo Goulart this time rose higher than the opposing defense and headed in to turn the score around.

In the second half, Bahia once again dominated from the first minutes and lined up danger shots.

Vitor Jacaré, Davó and Daniel had opportunities to expand the score with less than ten minutes of ball rolling, but they wasted their shots.

Vasco’s first real shot on goal took place only in the 17th minute of the second half, when midfielder Andrey was in danger with a shot that passed close to goalkeeper Danilo’s angle.

In the sequence, the team from Rio took danger in another corner. It was defender Anderson Conceição who took advantage in the penalty area and headed it, clearing the post.

After the scares, the Squadron started to bet on a more conservative approach for the final stretch of the game, without exposing its defense and attacking only when it found space.

At the end of the game, the triumph was confirmed!