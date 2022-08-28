Bahia vs Vasco: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Bahia and Vasco face each other this Sunday, in a match valid for the 26th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship . The match will start at 16:00 (Brasília time) and will be played at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. O ge follows everything in Real Time, with videos of the main moves of the confrontation ( look here ) .

Bahia comes from a bitter draw away from home against Londrina, in 1 to 1, after conceding the goal in the last move of the game. In second place in Serie B, with 44 points, the Squadron can open an advantage to Grêmio, which is in third place and has already lost in the round, and to Vasco himself, in fourth place with 42 points.

In fourth place and two points away from Bahia, Vasco can return to vice-leadership in case of victory this Sunday. But the triumph is more important to increase the distance to fifth-placed Londrina, who currently stands at four points. For that, Emílio Faro’s team needs to overcome the bad record of the last games away from home, with four consecutive defeats.

Bahia – Coach: Enderson Moreira

After the Tricolor spend eleven days without playing matches, coach Enderson Moreira will be able to count on almost the entire squad available. The break in the calendar served to recover defenders Luiz Otávio and Gabriel Nova, in addition to striker Marco Antônio. The first, by the way, should resume his position in the starting lineup, which may have news in the middle and in the attack. Recently signed, forward Ytalo is free to make his debut.

Bahia’s probable team for later has: Danilo Fernandes, Marcinho, Ignácio, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Rezende, Mugni, Patrick de Lucca (Ricardo Goulart) and Daniel; Alligator and Davó;

Who is out: Caio Vidal (transition).

hanging: Daniel, Luiz Henrique, Rodallega, Davó, Alligator and André.

Vasco – Coach: Emílio Faro

Vasco had 10 days to prepare for this Sunday’s clash and it is likely that Emílio Faro will make changes to the team. The main one is the positioning of Alex Teixeira, who was being cast as a left winger. The striker did not yield after four games and tends to be moved to the center of the attack, in the place of Raniel, who will be spared due to thigh discomfort. Quintero returns from suspension and will start in defense.

Marlon Gomes recovered from an injury to his left thigh and returned to the list after missing Vasco in the last round. The midfielder, however, must start on the bench.

Vasco’s likely team for soon has: Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Ribeiro, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec (Bruno Tubarão) and Alex Teixeira.

Who is out: Raniel (discomfort in the right thigh); Gabriel Dias and Riquelme (recovering from surgery); Miranda (suspended by CONMEBOL).

hanging: Léo Matos, Matheus Barbosa and Nenê.

