Before The Batman, Zoë Kravitz Has Played Catwoman In Another DC Film

Actress Zoë Kravitz played the villain/anti-heroine Catwoman in two different DC movies.

Zoë played Catwoman in the animated film Lego Batman: The Movie. As it is an animation, the actress played Catwoman just giving voice to the most famous thief in Gotham City.

Check out an image of Catwoman at Lego Batman: The Movie:

Released in theaters in 2017, Lego Batman: The Movie follows a cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne who deals with the usual criminals as they plot to rule Gotham City, while discovering he’s accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wants to become his sidekick.

Read the synopsis of the live-action Batman that debuted this year on the big screen:

After two years of stalking the streets as Batman, Bruce Wayne finds himself in the darkest depths of Gotham City. With few reliable allies, the lone ranger establishes himself as the embodiment of revenge for the populace.

Unlike the Lego film, Zoë Kravitz also appears in the new Batman movie as Selina Kyle, Catwoman’s civilian identity.

Batman (national title of the adaptation) is also starring Robert Pattinson on title paper, Paul Dano like Riddler and Colin Farrell like Penguin, Jeffrey Wright like Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis like butler Alfred Pennyworth and John Turturro as mobster Carmine Falcone.

The film is directed by Matt Reeveswho also scripted along with Peter Craig.

