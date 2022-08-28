Behind the scenes video of the Wandinha Addams series with Jenna Ortega gives details of the plot

THE Netflix released today (24) a behind-the-scenes video of the series about Wandinha Addams starring Jenna Ortega.

The actress and the producer Tim Burton comment on the attraction and what fans can expect from the series that arrives in 2022 on the platform.

Watch below:

With 8 initial episodes, the series has the title of Wednesday and will have itineraries Al Gough and Miles Millar, the duo that ran the series Smallville.

The series will follow the young Wandinha as a student at Nevermore Academy. Thus, the plot will see the character as she tries to master her emerging psychic ability, while also having to thwart a killer who terrorized the local town, and still solve a supernatural mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating their new and complicated relationships in Nevermore.

Wandinha coming soon to Netflix.

