Best new movies added to Netflix this week: August 28, 2022

Whalberg and Hart Star in Our Feature Film of the Week

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Time for Me (2022)

Director: João Hamburgo

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 104 minutes

Cast: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Jimmy O. Yang,

The date, time for me is the third Netflix original project for comedian Kevin Hart and the second Netflix appearance for Mark Wahlberg. By the end of next week, we hope time for me to be the most watched movie currently on the platform.

After years of not having free time for himself, suddenly stay-at-home dad Sonny has a free weekend when his wife and kids are away. Deciding to find his old best friend Huck, the two are together for a wild weekend that threatens to change Sonny’s life.

Seoul vibe (2022)

Director: Moon Hyun-sung

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 140 minutes

Cast: Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu

With each passing week, content from South Korea is becoming more and more popular, acquiring new fans by the hundreds and thousands. Seoul vibe is the perfect opportunity for any curious subscriber who wants to check out something new, fresh and exciting. Baby Driver meets Italian work in this fun, comedy-filled heist adventure set against the backdrop of ’80s Seoul.

Worldwide excitement is building in Seoul in the days leading up to the opening of the 1988 Summer Olympics. The fashion is old, the music is sentimental and the racing is the best in the world. The pilots of Sanggye-dong’s Supreme Team receive an offer they can’t refuse and get caught up in a VIP box two investigation.

Disobedience (2017)

Director: Sebastião Lelio

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 114 minutes

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola, Allan Corduner, Anton Lesser

Perhaps one of the most underrated movies of 2017, Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams are definitely a pair that many would love to see on screen together more often.

A woman returns to her Orthodox Jewish community who shunned her for her attraction to a childhood friend. Once back, her passions reignite as they explore the limits of faith and sexuality.

Jobs (2013)

Director: Joshua Michael Stern

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 127 minutes

Cast: John Getz, Ahna O’Reilly, Ron Eldard, Lucas Haas, Ashton Kutcher

In the years leading up to a Steve Jobs biopic, Ashton Kutcher has always been cast as a fan favorite to portray the entrepreneur, which in part is down to the striking resemblance a young Jobs and Kutcher share.

Silicon Valley genius Steve Jobs changes the world but alienates the people around him as he goes from college dropout to Apple boss.

