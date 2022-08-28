Bitcoin and Crypto Investor Lost Over 50% of Money in 2022

The sea is not for fish so you invest in crypto assets. Bitcoin and ether have fallen by more than 50% since the beginning of the year, while cardano and solana tokens devalued 66% and 79%, respectively, in the same period.

Read more: Inflation drops 0.73%, lowest historical rate since 1991

The fear of betting on this type of asset grew even more, as no one wants to lose so much money in such a short space of time. Three main factors explain the drop: the macroeconomic scenario caused by the pandemic, the collapse of one of the largest blockchains on the market and the lack of reference for cryptocurrencies.

reasons for the fall

During the coronavirus pandemic, countries needed to adopt policies to stimulate consumption. In the United States, the government kept the basic interest rate close to zero and approved packages to inject money into the economy, expenses that exceeded the expenses with all the wars in which the country has participated.

Many nations also adopted similar measures, and the inflow of new money was positive for equity assets. However, after the health crisis, governments increased interest rates again and fixed income became more attractive. This led to a migration of variable income, including crypto-assets.

The second point is the collapse of the Terra network, one of the largest blockchains in the world. Between April and June of this year, its market value plummeted from US$ 40 billion to almost zero, generating a lot of distrust among investors.

The result was the withdrawal of countless amounts of crypto investments, including those allocated to assets that are not connected to the Terra network, such as bitcoin and ether.

Finally, the last factor that drove the devaluation of crypto-assets is their lack of reference in relation to other investment options, such as stocks. The first cryptocurrency in history, bitcoin, is only 13 years old.

Because they are relatively new, their behavior is more volatile than that of gold, for example. This characteristic ends up alienating investors in times of economic uncertainty, such as the current one.