Black Adam | Pierce Brosnan comments on Doctor Fate’s powers

A fan favorite from the comics, Doctor Fate will make his big screen debut in Black Adam, played by none other than Pierce Brosnan.

The actor commented on the hero’s abilities in an interview with Total Film Magazine.

‎”Fate has powers to predict the future, and raise the dead, teleport, while wearing his golden helmet. It is a blessing and a curse. He’s almost like a drug addiction in some ways. It takes a lot of energy to wear that helmet. It was a very well designed outfit and helmet, which I really like.”

“Our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, always left the door open for collaboration. He was wonderful in the sense that he sent me drawings of the helmet so that I could participate in his vision.”‎

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporterthere was an important change during the reshoots: the post-credits scene.

The test exhibition held in June pointed out that, unlike the previous one, this time we will see a big impact on the DC Universe.

There are no clues to the content of this scene, but many speculate that it could be the return of Henry Cavill as Superman, or simply Viola Davis as Amanda Waller (who had her participation in the film confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con).

black adam is scheduled for October 20 in Brazil, with Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallow Water) in the direction.

The main cast features Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam, Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan (007: Against GoldenEye) as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) as Adrianna, Noah Centineo (A Perfect Date) as Atom Crusher, and Quintessa Swindell (Gatunas) as Cyclone.

Black Adam is the anti-hero’s solo film, based on the DC Comics character, great antagonist of Shazam!, having his origin story explored in the long, and revealing his past as a slave in the Kahndaq country.

Born in Ancient Egypt, the anti-hero has super strength, speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning.