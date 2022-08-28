Boeing 747-8 plane produced 11 years ago and renegade will finally have decent work

Despite being the second 747-8I aircraft produced for delivery to a customer, it never reached its original owner, Lufthansa. Instead, it was parked for over a decade until it found its destination.

To this day, it is not known why the German company gave up on the 1435 series plane, which will now have a "dignified job" in the Egyptian government. This week, the aircraft flew to Ireland, where it will be painted. A photo of their arrival was captured by photographer Donal Morrissey, and shared on his Twitter.





The historic

For reasons never clearly stated, Lufthansa received only 19 747-8I Jumbos out of an original order of twenty. This jet in question would fly with the registration D-ABYE, but that never happened. As a result, the plane produced in 2011 returned to Boeing’s hands, where it briefly gained test identification N6067U and then N828BA, in 2014, when it was stored.

Only in 2021 did the jet appear as sold to a customer, whose identity was not revealed. The discovery of its destination was only possible some time later, when photographers recorded the aircraft still in the US, but already with the Egyptian registration SU-EGY.

The 11.3-year-old jet passed through different storage locations such as Marana Pinal Airpark, San Antonio Lack Land AFB and Victorville Southern California, then returned to Paine Field for delivery preparations. The cabin modifications, meanwhile, were carried out at Hamburg airport for nearly 10 months, before being transported to Shannon.

It is expected that, in a few days, the aircraft will receive its new livery and be transferred to Egypt. The government of the African country, in turn, currently has a nearly 29-year-old Airbus A340-200, used for its long-distance commutes, which should be replaced by the most modern jet.

Photo by Mulag, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia



