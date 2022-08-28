Botafogo x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

Botafogo and Flamengo do the classic carioca for the 24th round of the Brazilian Serie A. After the tie with Juventude, Alvinegro dropped two positions in the table and is now in 14th place. On the other hand, Rubro-Negro is going through a good phase and occupies the third position.

Glorioso has one more important absence. Erison, the alvinegro top scorer, is leaving for Estoril (POR). However, the player would no longer play the classic due to ankle pain.

The team from Gávea should enter the field with team “B”, which did not play last Wednesday for the Copa do Brasil. In addition, the striker Vitinho is out of the relationship, as the athlete is in agreement with a club in Saudi Arabia.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X FLAMENGO

Place: Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/Time: 28/08/2022, at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA-SP)

Auxiliaries: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA-SP) and Neuza Ines Back (FIFA-SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (FIFA-SP)

Where to watch: Premiere and in real time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

+ Check the classification of the Brasileirão

BOTAFOGO (Coach: Luís Castro)

Catito Fernandez; Saravia (Raphael); Sampaio (Adryelson), Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sa and Junior Santos.

Suspended: –

Missings: Breno, Kayque, Erison, Sauer, Matheus Nascimento, Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Tiquinho Soares and Joel Carli (all due to physical problems)

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego, Vidal and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Lázaro.

Suspended: –

Missings: Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique (injured)