Botafogo x Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Botafogo and Flamengo face each other this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The teams are in a very different situation in the table. The red-blacks fight for the title, while the alvinegros try to get away from the Z-4.

In the first round, in Brasília, when Flamengo was in command, Luís Castro won the Portuguese duel with Paulo Sousa: 1 to 0, a goal by Erison.

Without winning for four games, Botafogo tries to recover in the classic. The victory is crucial to keep the safety distance to the relegation zone, currently at four points. The good news is that the medical department has been less crowded, which will give the white-and-white coach the chance to repeat a lineup for the first time.

Flamengo is rocked by an unbeaten run of 13 games, big wins over heavyweight rivals and qualifications for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Last weekend, however, he was unable to close the gap to leader Palmeiras, who has a nine-point advantage. With team B, they opened the scoring, but the game at Allianz Parque ended 1-1.

Streaming: in the Premiere, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Pedrinho and PVC. Salvio Spinola commands Central do Apito.

Botafogo – coach: Luís Castro

With no new casualties among the starters, the Portuguese coach has the chance to repeat the lineup for the first time since taking over the team. Which is not certain, as defender Sampaio is available again after serving suspension. Júnior Santos remains the only center forward in game condition and will command the attack again.

Who is out: Breno, Kayque, Erison, Sauer and Daniel Borges (medical department); Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Matheus Nascimento Tiquinho Soares and Joel Carli (in transition).

hanging: Del Piage, Erison, Hugo and Jeffinho.

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Júnior

Dorival Júnior is not a mystery. He trusts the alternative team and, two days before the trip to Argentina, once again preserve Flamengo’s A team. The difference from last weekend is that Vidal takes the place of João Gomes. Diego also returns to the team, replacing Thiago Maia. New even just the presence of Diego Alves in the list of related.

Who is out: Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, injured.

hanging: João Gomes, Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira, Lázaro and Fabrício Bruno

