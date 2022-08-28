Botafogo x Flamengo: shots, rush and confusion mark pre-game at Nilton Santos | Brazilian series a

About an hour before the ball rolled at Nilton Santos for Botafogo x Flamengo, there was a lot of confusion around the stadium. Gunshots were heard, and riot and rush set the scene.

According to police officers from the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) of Nilton Santos, there have been no arrests so far.

The confusion started when Flamengo organizers tried to access the stadium through the Armando Nogueira Viaduct, a place that was restricted to Botafogo people. Aware of the onslaught of the red-blacks, organized by Botafogo went to meet them, and the first clashes took place between Rua das Oficinas and Rua José dos Reis.

Surroundings of Nilton Santos stadium have confusion before Botafogo x Flamengo

Surroundings of Nilton Santos have confusion before the ball rolls to Botafogo x Flamengo

The Bepe (Special Police Battalion in Stadiums) went into action with the presence of Shock and the PM’s cavalry.

Security forces and fans present reported gunshots and not just rubber bullets.

The problem was circumvented about 15 minutes before the game started, when the viaduct through which Flamengo fans tried to reach the stadium was cleared for pedestrians.