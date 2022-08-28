Botafogo x Flamengo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

In search of the first victory in the return of the Brazilian championshipBotafogo receives the Flamengo in this Sunday’s classic (28), at 6 pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos, for the 24th round. Glorioso need to win to get away from the relegation zone.

The alvinegra team is coming off three straight draws against relegation candidates and, after Saturday’s results, saw the difference for the sticking zone drop to just three points. If they lose the derby against arch-rivals this Sunday and Cuiabá beat Santos, that margin could be even smaller.

Coach Luís Castro had another free week to work and gained the reinforcement of Lucas Piazon, recovered from injury, who should start from the bench. On the other hand, striker Erison, who still feels pain in his ankle, will not play and is being loaned by Botafogo to Estoril, from Portugal.

Defender Philipe Sampaio served automatic suspension in the draw with Juventude and can resume the starting position, in place of Adryelson. On the right, there is a doubt between Rafael – who returned to play in the last round after surgery – or Saravia. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri was listed for the first time and should be on the bench as an option for Gatito.

Botafogo embezzlement

Daniel Borges, Breno, Kayque and Gustavo Sauer are in the medical department, while Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Matheus Nascimento, Tiquinho Soares and Joel Carli are in transition. Erison, with ankle pain, would no longer play, but is packed to defend Estoril, on loan. Hugo was also not listed.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defender Philipe Sampaio, right-back Saravia and forward Jeffinho are hanging with two yellow cards, in addition to coach Luís Castro and assistant Vítor Severino. If anyone on this list receives a card this Sunday, they will not be able to participate in the confrontation against Fortaleza, next Sunday, at Castelão.

The opponent – ​​Flamengo

Involved in knockout duels – next Tuesday they have a clash against Vélez for the Libertadores semifinals, in Argentina -, Flamengo will once again put the team considered reserve on the field. David Luiz, with suspected viral hepatitis, is embezzled. Goalkeeper Diego Alves was once again listed, but should be on the bench.

tickets

Botafogo’s board made a promotion for its supporters: members of the Alvinegro, Preto e Branco plans can buy their tickets and two more guests for the corresponding plan price. Full prices are R$200 full and R$100 half for Upper East, Lower West and South (guest) sectors – Lower East is sold out. Tribuna de Honor costs R$320, with a half to R$200. There will be no sales at physical points this Sunday.

Where to watch Botafogo vs Flamengo

The match will be broadcast exclusively on Premiere, on pay-per-view.

Arbitration

The CBF appointed a trio from FIFA and the Paulista Federation to command Botafogo x Flamengo: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza whistles, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Neuza Ines Back. VAR will be led by Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa), assisted by Fabricio Porfirio de Moura – both also from São Paulo.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X FLAMENGO

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 08/28/2022 – 18:00h

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP)

Tickets: www.botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia (Rafael), Philipe Sampaio (Adryelson), Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Victor Sá, Júnior Santos and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.

FLAMENGO: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Diego and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Lázaro and Marinho – Coach: Dorival Júnior.