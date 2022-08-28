Boy brings beers to soldiers in the trailer for the long Operation Beer with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe

THE Apple TV+ released today (17) the trailer of the comedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever which receives the national title of Operation Beer.

The film stars the actors Zac Efron and Russell Crowe and arrives on the platform in September.

Apple TV+ Releases Poster and Images of The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe

To show support for his neighborhood friends fighting in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Efron) decides to do something totally unexpected: travel alone to the front lines to bring soldiers a little piece of home – their favorite beers. However, what started out as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood friends thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood.

Peter Farrelly drives.

The screenplay for the feature is adapted by Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, in Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue.

Operation Beer arrives on September 30th.

