Businessman comments on Vargas’ situation at Atltico after his absence from the classic

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Vargas is out of the Atltico team for the third time in a row after being sent off against Palmeiras Eduardo Vargas was not named by coach Cuca for the third time in a row after being expelled in the Copa Libertadores. This Sunday (28), the 32-year-old forward was left out of the classic between Atltico and America, at Independência, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

in contact with the supersports, the player’s manager, Andr Cury, ruled out negotiations for the Chilean’s departure. “He has a 28-month contract with Atltico (until December 2024). I am not aware of any offers. He is an Atltico player,” he said.

Asked about the absence of Vargas among those listed, Cury replied: “It’s a coach’s option.” The report also asked if the preference is to stay in the alvinegro club. “For now, yes,” assured the agent.

According to Atltico, Vargas was not listed because he has the possibility of being negotiated. He has not been on the bench since being sent off in the last minute against Palmeiras, in a game that culminated in Galo’s elimination in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. With a 0-0 draw at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, the Chilean would be one of the team’s penalty takers, but was sent off for challenging and questioning Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan.

The striker is one of the best players in the Atltico. With his absence, young Rubens missed the team’s sixth charge. After the elimination, coach Cuca said that ‘there was no explanation’ for the player’s action and promised to charge the athlete.

Punishment and organized charges

After the charges, Vargas spoke for the first time about the expulsion in an interview with Globo. The Chilean revealed he was depressed, but assured that he wants to make a comeback at the club.

Vargas’ future in the Atlantic

In a press conference after the 1-0 defeat to Gois, coach Cuca admitted that Vargas’ absence was due to being sent off in the final moments of the game against Palmeiras. The coach, however, did not close the doors for the Chilean’s return.

“It’s hard to have a definitive one. Still because of what happened, but tomorrow is another day. We always have to give the player the best opportunity and give him confidence. He has to understand that we are liable to mistakes, as he was, but also to give opportunities to him”, declared the commander.

If Vargas and his manager decide to look for a new team, the options are only teams from Europe and other alternative markets, as the transfer window in Brazilian football has been closed since August 15th.

Atltico’s next match will be next Sunday, at 6pm, against Atltico-GO, at Estdio Antnio Accioly, for the Brasileiro. This season, Vargas has two goals and four assists in 29 games.