Car that belonged to Princess Diana sold in the UK; see photos and details – Mundo

The car that belonged to Princess Diana was sold, this Saturday (27), for a value equivalent to about R$ 4.3 million, during an auction at Silverstone Auctions, in central England. She used the car between 1985 and 1988.

The car was purchased by a person from Manchester. The buyer has not been identified. The competition was fierce, with participants from Dubai, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The vehicle had a starting price of £100,000 and the final bid was £650,000 – the figure goes up to £737,000 with expenses and taxes.

Silverstone Auctions/Disclosure

The car that belonged to Diana is a model “Ford Escort RS Turbo”, in black, and was made exclusively for the princess. The car had only 40,000 kilometers on it.

According to the auction house, the vehicle was manufactured by Ford according to Diana’s specific wishes. Analysts believe it to be the only black painted version of this model.

Silverstone Auctions/Disclosure

car with history

Twenty-five years after her death, the fascination with Diana’s life remains intact, fueled, among other reasons, by the success of the series “The Crown” (Netflix).

She preferred the vehicle to the royal family’s majestic Rolls-Royce and Daimler, according to the auction house’s description. Prince William, number two in the order of succession to the throne after his father Charles, also traveled in the car with his mother.

In June 2021, another Ford Escort used by Diana, a 1.6 Ghia model from 1981, sold for £52,600 ($72,000) to a South American buyer. The vehicle was an engagement gift from Prince Charles.